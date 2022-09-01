‘Whoever attacked me is usually a fascist’, says João Gordo about album against denialism in the pandemic | Rock in Rio 2022

Os Ratos de Porão has been writing political and combative lyrics for over forty years. It was only natural that the group that defended anti-fascism before the term became a fad would continue to speak louder at a time of the rise of the far right.

The new album “Necropolitics” is almost an “opera” about denialism during the pandemic, defines João Gordo.

See the video above, cut from João Gordo’s interview with the podcast g1 heard. The conversation took place before the first show in the history of Ratos de Porão at Rock in Rio, this Friday (1).

The lyrics talk about deaths of people without oxygen in Manaus, lies about drugs and false cures, extremism and lies on the internet.

“Whoever attacked me is usually a fascist”, says the vocalist. “If the lyrics caught and moved the person, it means that I’m on the right path. That was my goal, right?”.

“I’m going to keep doing the same typeface,” he assures.

João Gordo has lived it all at the age of 58 and has had a career spanning over 40 years. He faced the punk and metal scenes and changed the history of Brazilian rock. Afterwards, he faced Dado Dolabella and Marcelo Camelo and changed the history of MTV Brasil.

But he had never done one thing until 2022: play at Rock in Rio with Ratos de Porão. The group is older than the festival, and emerged in 1981, four years before Cidade do Rock was set up for the first time.