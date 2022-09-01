why did the argentine press play down the game?

Shame? Fiasco? vex me? Those were not the words found in the Argentine press in relation to the rout suffered by Vélez Sarsfield against Flamengo, in a Libertadores game that took place today that ended in 4-0 for the Brazilians.

Played in Buenos Aires, the confrontation lost space in the main local vehicles for another duel: Defensa y Justicia x River Plate – which coincidentally ended in 4-0 for the visitors –, valid for the round of 16 of the Copa Argentina.

Right after the final whistle of the clash played at José Amalfitani, the cover of Olé, for example, showed the smiling Pablo Solari, 21-year-old promise of Marcelo Gallardo’s team, celebrating one of his goals.

“River thrashes with his new jewel and prepares to face Boca”, the sports newspaper published on its website.

The news about Flamengo’s rout, which was marked by three goals by striker Pedro, appeared with a smaller space inside the portal. The title, unlike what some imagined, made no mention of the home team’s disaster during the 90 minutes: “Flamengo was like a steamroller over Vélez”.

Olé cover highlighted River’s victory in the Argentina Cup instead of Flamengo’s rout over Vélez Image: Reproduction

The TyC Sports channel followed the same line as Olé and highlighted Solari’s performance against Defensa y Justicia. On the side, in a smaller photo, Flamengo players emerged celebrating one of the four goals of the Libertadores duel.

Reviews of Velez? Far from it. “Flamengo shone against Vélez and put one foot in the final”, published the broadcaster.

Another widely circulated newspaper that barely contested the Argentine team’s performance was Clarín. On the vehicle’s sports page, there is, on the other hand, praise for the 2nd goal scored by Dorival Júnior’s team.

“As in Copacabana, but in Liniers: Flamengo’s pure technical goal against Vélez in the Copa Libertadores semifinal. […] With the naturalness of the ‘altinha’ on the beach, Pedro, Gabigol and Everton Ribeiro gave shape to a great goal that embittered the whole Fortín”, printed Clarín — Liniers is the neighborhood of the Vélez stadium, which has “El Fortín” as a nickname .

Why was Vélez sidelined?

Tales Torraga, columnist for UOL Esporte specialized in Argentine football, had already explained the reason for the little appeal in the country.

Vélez became world and Libertadores champions in 1994, beating giants like Milan and São Paulo. Even so, the team, now led by Uruguayan coach Alexander “Cacique” Medina, is not considered great in Argentina.

Image: Vélez Publicity

The disparity between curriculum and peer acceptance dates back to the early days of professional football in Argentina. More precisely since 1934, when the current AFA (Argentine Football Association) was born.

The teams with the biggest fans began to exert pressure on the others to have more weight in the decisions. Thus were born the “big five” as they are treated to this day. And all are from Buenos Aires or the surrounding area: River Plate, Boca Juniors, San Lorenzo, Racing and Independiente (the last two are from Avellaneda, practically an extension of the Buenos Aires capital).

Since then, when deciding something related to the structure of Argentine football, the vote of one of the big ones has greater weight than the others, even reaching a “weight of three” – that is, equivalent to three of the smallest teams in the country. .

There has been a great debate in Argentina since the 1960s to determine a “big sixth” in the country. The postulants? Huracán, Newell’s Old Boys, Rosario Central, Estudiantes… and Vélez Sarsfield.