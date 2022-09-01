Why doesn’t Indian stop making money and dethrone the richest in the world?

The Indian Gautam Adani has a net worth of US$ 137 billion – which continues to grow. Known as “the king of infrastructure”, he is the third richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, behind Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, and Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon. Adani is the only billionaire in the industry to be at the top of the ranking that lists the 500 richest people in the world daily, based on their net worth.

The feat is thanks to the performance of the homonymous group, which is considered one of the largest conglomerates in India. The Adani Group has investments ranging from coal mines and power plants to ports and airports and is already starting to invest in data centers.

Recently, the appreciation of shares on the Indian Stock Exchange caused the businessman’s fortune to jump US$ 43.4 billion, according to Bloomberg between January and May this year.

With the result, the businessman left behind Bernard Arnault, president and general director of the LVMH group, the largest conglomerate of luxury products in the world and owner of Louis Vuitton, surpassing his fortune by US$ 1 billion.

In the pandemic, the Indian announced several investments, such as the contribution of US$ 70 billion in renewable energy projects until 2030, aligning his plans with those of the first prime minister, Narendra Modi.

Gautam Adani discovered his business talent early and diversified his field of activity over the years, until he established himself in the industry.

At age 18, he dropped out of school and moved from his hometown of Ahmedabad to Mumbai. There, he started a real diamond identification company. In a short time, he was already working with the purchase and sale of precious stones, a business that made him a millionaire at the age of 20.

From precious stones to foreign trade, he started to work in the purchase and sale of raw materials in a plastic factory, acquired by the brothers in their homeland. Until, with the commercial opening of India (1991), the business evolved into coal mining, and Adani became one of the biggest entrepreneurs in the country.

His business continued to evolve, and Adani won the privatization contract for India’s largest commercial port and most important coal import point, the port of Mundra.

In recent years, the billionaire has advanced to other areas, not only in India but also in neighboring countries like Sri Lanka. In his native country, he had the support of the Prime Minister, Modi, for the development of Indian infrastructure. It currently commands seven airports, which represent practically 25% of all air traffic in the country. In Sri Lanka, it will build a port terminal.

Among its latest investments are data centers, in which it intends to operate throughout India, which is considered one of the most important technological centers in the world.

