Why Faustão’s resurgence at Globo surprised everyone

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 min ago Entertainment

The legendary presenter became frequently mentioned in Platinum’s programming, even after his troubled departure from the channel.

After breaking up a 33-year relationship, faustão and Globe started a brief period of litigation, since the departure of the former commander of Domingão did not happen in the most friendly way. However, in less than a year after his dismissal, Fausto Silva was again quoted by the former broadcaster without restrictions.

For those who don’t remember, in mid-2021, Rumors arose that Globo would have vetoed any presenter from the station to mention Faustão, who had just signed with Band.

However, the measure fell apart weeks later, due to the death of Fausto Silva’s mother, Dona Cordélia, who died at the age of 95. On the occasion, Fátima Bernardes and Ana Maria Braga left a message of comfort for their longtime friend.

From there, the Globo was letting its guard down and even returned to show archive footage of the veteran in its programming. The first time Faustão reappeared in Platinada, in video, was in May of this year, when the carioca broadcaster used videos from the communicator to promote a special with Ivete Sangalo.

On the occasion, the carioca channel recalled the beginning of Ivete’s career in Domingão do Faustão.

Faustão appeared alongside Ivete Sangalo in Globo’s breaks
Faustão appeared alongside Ivete Sangalo in the intervals of Globo- Photo: Montage/TV Foco

Since then, the legendary communicator has been frequently mentioned by Ivete Sangalo, Marcos Mion and her successor, Luciano Huck.

Globo’s attitude surprised even the most optimistic viewers, as many expected a kind of ‘boycott’ of the station with its former contractor. However, the channel and the communicator continue to treat each other with great respect and admiration.

Even at Band, Fausto Silva often mentions the years he spent at the rival broadcaster, of course the famous does not directly mention the name of Globo, but he has even used images from Domingão when he received Adriane Galisteu in a recent edition.

Faustão re-exhibited images of Domingão, which belong to Globo, on his Band show
Faustão re-exhibited images of Domingão, which belong to Globo, in his Band program- Photo: Reproduction/Band

Despite the turbulent way that the presenter left Globo, both parties still treat each other with great respect and extol the success story they built together.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

