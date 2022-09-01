Will BRF (BRFS3) take off with CEO change? XP is looking forward to the fridge turn – Money Times

THE BRF (BRFS3) took out Lorival Luz, the longest-serving president since the merger between healthy and Perdigão, to swear in as CEO Miguel Gulartewho previously controlled the Marfrig (MRFG3).

This Wednesday (31), BRF shares are down by almost 1%, but could it be this exchange of governance will the fridge papers take off in the long shot?

THE XP Investimentos is very constructive with what BRF can deliver from now on, but it still hasn’t nailed the buy recommendation.

Fundamentals improved for the company following the accommodation of animal feed prices, as a result of the fall of corn and soybeans in the markets.

The increased demand and higher prices for poultry, which translated into higher margins in the last quarteralso take BRF to another level.

turning point

A deeper turnaround in the fridge still takes time, explains XP. The broker chooses to keep its neutral recommendation.

“The positive scenario should continue at BRF, but a process of turnaround it goes much deeper and we are looking forward to seeing how the new governance will affect BRF”, say analysts Leonardo Alencar and Pedro Fonseca.

The new president of BRF, Miguel Gulartehas been at Marfrig since 2018 as CEO of the South American operation.

Veterinary doctor by training and has a professional history of almost 40 years in the beef sector. He began his career at the Industrial Cooperative of Meat and Derivatives (cicade), was president of the Uruguayan meatpacking company PUL, international vice president of Minerva (BEEF3) and president of JBS (JBSS3) in Mercosur.

