Will it fill up? Cruzeiro announces tickets sold for game with Criciúma

Cruzeiro reported that 40 thousand tickets have already been sold for the match against Criciúma, next Sunday (4/9), at 4 pm, at Mineirão, for Série B. The news for fans is that there will be an option to buy the combo for the game in front of the Worker.
The cheapest ticket costs R$ 80 for the entire ticket in the yellow and orange sectors. The most expensive is priced at R$200 (lower purple). If you buy a combo for both games, tickets are cheaper (see prices at the end of the article).
Leader of Serie B, with 58 points, Cruzeiro lives the expectation of guaranteeing a place in the elite of Brazilian football. That’s why the next home games are important.
On Thursday (9/8), Pezzolano’s team will face Operário, at 9:30 pm, also at Gigante da Pampulha.
SINGLE SALE CONDITIONS
TICKETS VALUES – SINGLE GAME
– Yellow (Upper and Lower) – Integer: R$ 80.00; Sock: BRL 40.00
– Red (Upper and Lower) – Whole: R$ 120.00; Sock: BRL 60.00
– Purple (Superior) – Whole: R$ 170.00; Sock: BRL 85.00
– Purple (Lower) – Whole: R$ 200.00; Sock: BRL 100.00
– Orange (Upper and Lower) – Whole: R$ 80.00; Sock: BRL 40.00
Visiting fans will also be able to buy their tickets on the website for the Roxo Superior sector, Gate A, for R$ 170.00 for a full ticket and R$ 85.00 for a half.
TICKETS VALUES – COMBO (value per game)
– Yellow (Upper and Lower) – Integer: R$ 70.00; Sock: BRL 35.00
– Red (Upper and Lower) – Integer: R$ 100.00; Sock: BRL 50.00
– Purple (Superior) – Whole: R$ 150.00; Sock: BRL 75.00
– Purple (Lower) – Whole: R$ 170.00; Sock: BRL 85.00
– Orange (Upper and Lower) – Whole: R$ 70.00; Sock: BRL 35.00
SALES PRIORITY
5 STAR PARTNERS
Website sales:%u202Fsocio5estrelas.com.br
– Diamond, Collaborator, Efficient, Kids
Opening at 2:00 pm on Tuesday (30/08)
– Tribune, International, International Kids
Opening at 16:00 on Tuesday (30/08)
– Multi-champion
Opening at 18:00 on Tuesday (30/08)
– Phenomenal and old plans in force*
Opening at 10:00 am on Wednesday (31/08)
– Always and Bronze cruise
Opening at 16:00 on Wednesday (31/08)
– People’s Team
Opening at 9:00 am on Thursday (01/09)
GENERAL SALE: Will be made through the website: https://cruzeiro.eleventickets.com
Opening at 4:00 pm on Thursday (09/01) – up to 2 tickets per CPF.
CONDITIONS FOR 5 STAR MEMBERS
If your card has been withheld in the last games, or if you have a problem, you will need to go to the call center, located at the SUL box office of Mineirão.
– Diamond Partner
The member can check-in his ticket and buy two more tickets for the Lower Purple Sector (diamond space) with a 50% discount, subject to availability. The Diamond Partner redeems his ticket on the WEB and his additional ticket in the same way.
– International Partner and International Partner Kids
Members can buy in all available sectors, except for the lower purple one (Tribuna) and can buy 2 tickets with a 50% discount.
The member is entitled to 1 (one) free ticket per year at Mineirão (which must be validated directly with the exclusive service) through the website https://socio5estrelas.com.br/exterior
IMPORTANT: the free ticket will not be available for site validation. It has to be validated in the exclusive service, according to the availability of the sector.
– Blue Tribune Member
The member will be able to check-in their ticket free of charge and buy two more tickets for the Lower Purple Sector with a 50% discount, subject to availability.
– Multi-champion partner
The member can buy his ticket with a 75% discount in the Yellow (upper and lower), Purple Upper, Red (upper and lower) and Orange (upper and lower) sectors. You can also buy two more tickets with a 50% discount in the sectors described above, subject to availability.
– Phenomenal Partner
The member can buy his ticket with a 50% discount in the Purple Superior, Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), and Orange (upper and lower) sectors. % discount in the sectors described above, subject to availability.
– Platinum Member (old plan)
You can check-in your ticket free of charge in the Upper Purple, Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), and Orange (upper and lower) sectors, subject to availability.%u202F
– Gold (old plan)
You can check-in your ticket free of charge in the Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), and Orange (upper and lower) sectors, subject to availability.
– Silver Member (old plan)
You can check-in your ticket free of charge in the Yellow (upper and lower) and Orange (upper and lower) sectors, subject to availability.
– Cruzeiro partner
Members can buy their tickets with a 50% discount in the Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), Orange (upper and lower) and Purple Upper sectors, subject to availability.
– Efficient Cruise Partner
The member can redeem his ticket and that of his companion free of charge in the Lower Red sector, subject to availability.
– Bronze Member (old plan)
You can buy your ticket with a 30% discount in the Yellow, Red and Orange sector, subject to availability.
– Collaborating Partner.
The member will be able to check-in their ticket (Red Superior) and buy another ticket to the Red Superior Sector with a 50% discount, subject to availability.
– People’s Team Member
The member can buy his ticket at the price of R$ 10.00 in the Yellow and Orange sector, subject to availability.
– Kids Member
The kids member, up to 12 years old, is entitled to 01 ticket per game in the sector of their guardian, subject to availability.