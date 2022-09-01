Will it fill up? Cruzeiro announces tickets sold for game with Criciúma

Cruzeiro fans promise to fill Mineirão once again
Cruzeiro reported that 40 thousand tickets have already been sold for the match against Criciúma, next Sunday (4/9), at 4 pm, at Mineirão, for Série B. The news for fans is that there will be an option to buy the combo for the game in front of the Worker.

The cheapest ticket costs R$ 80 for the entire ticket in the yellow and orange sectors. The most expensive is priced at R$200 (lower purple). If you buy a combo for both games, tickets are cheaper (see prices at the end of the article).

Leader of Serie B, with 58 points, Cruzeiro lives the expectation of guaranteeing a place in the elite of Brazilian football. That’s why the next home games are important.

On Thursday (9/8), Pezzolano’s team will face Operário, at 9:30 pm, also at Gigante da Pampulha.

SINGLE SALE CONDITIONS

TICKETS VALUES – SINGLE GAME

– Yellow (Upper and Lower) – Integer: R$ 80.00; Sock: BRL 40.00

– Red (Upper and Lower) – Whole: R$ 120.00; Sock: BRL 60.00

– Purple (Superior) – Whole: R$ 170.00; Sock: BRL 85.00

– Purple (Lower) – Whole: R$ 200.00; Sock: BRL 100.00

– Orange (Upper and Lower) – Whole: R$ 80.00; Sock: BRL 40.00

Visiting fans will also be able to buy their tickets on the website for the Roxo Superior sector, Gate A, for R$ 170.00 for a full ticket and R$ 85.00 for a half.

TICKETS VALUES – COMBO (value per game)

– Yellow (Upper and Lower) – Integer: R$ 70.00; Sock: BRL 35.00

– Red (Upper and Lower) – Integer: R$ 100.00; Sock: BRL 50.00

– Purple (Superior) – Whole: R$ 150.00; Sock: BRL 75.00

– Purple (Lower) – Whole: R$ 170.00; Sock: BRL 85.00

– Orange (Upper and Lower) – Whole: R$ 70.00; Sock: BRL 35.00

SALES PRIORITY

5 STAR PARTNERS

Website sales:%u202Fsocio5estrelas.com.br

– Diamond, Collaborator, Efficient, Kids

Opening at 2:00 pm on Tuesday (30/08)

– Tribune, International, International Kids

Opening at 16:00 on Tuesday (30/08)

– Multi-champion

Opening at 18:00 on Tuesday (30/08)

– Phenomenal and old plans in force*

Opening at 10:00 am on Wednesday (31/08)

– Always and Bronze cruise

Opening at 16:00 on Wednesday (31/08)

– People’s Team

Opening at 9:00 am on Thursday (01/09)

GENERAL SALE: Will be made through the website: https://cruzeiro.eleventickets.com

Opening at 4:00 pm on Thursday (09/01) – up to 2 tickets per CPF.

CONDITIONS FOR 5 STAR MEMBERS

If your card has been withheld in the last games, or if you have a problem, you will need to go to the call center, located at the SUL box office of Mineirão.

– Diamond Partner

The member can check-in his ticket and buy two more tickets for the Lower Purple Sector (diamond space) with a 50% discount, subject to availability. The Diamond Partner redeems his ticket on the WEB and his additional ticket in the same way.

– International Partner and International Partner Kids

Members can buy in all available sectors, except for the lower purple one (Tribuna) and can buy 2 tickets with a 50% discount.

The member is entitled to 1 (one) free ticket per year at Mineirão (which must be validated directly with the exclusive service) through the website https://socio5estrelas.com.br/exterior

IMPORTANT: the free ticket will not be available for site validation. It has to be validated in the exclusive service, according to the availability of the sector.

– Blue Tribune Member

The member will be able to check-in their ticket free of charge and buy two more tickets for the Lower Purple Sector with a 50% discount, subject to availability.

– Multi-champion partner

The member can buy his ticket with a 75% discount in the Yellow (upper and lower), Purple Upper, Red (upper and lower) and Orange (upper and lower) sectors. You can also buy two more tickets with a 50% discount in the sectors described above, subject to availability.

– Phenomenal Partner

The member can buy his ticket with a 50% discount in the Purple Superior, Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), and Orange (upper and lower) sectors. % discount in the sectors described above, subject to availability.

– Platinum Member (old plan)

You can check-in your ticket free of charge in the Upper Purple, Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), and Orange (upper and lower) sectors, subject to availability.%u202F

– Gold (old plan)

You can check-in your ticket free of charge in the Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), and Orange (upper and lower) sectors, subject to availability.

– Silver Member (old plan)

You can check-in your ticket free of charge in the Yellow (upper and lower) and Orange (upper and lower) sectors, subject to availability.

– Cruzeiro partner

Members can buy their tickets with a 50% discount in the Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), Orange (upper and lower) and Purple Upper sectors, subject to availability.

– Efficient Cruise Partner

The member can redeem his ticket and that of his companion free of charge in the Lower Red sector, subject to availability.

– Bronze Member (old plan)

You can buy your ticket with a 30% discount in the Yellow, Red and Orange sector, subject to availability.

– Collaborating Partner.

The member will be able to check-in their ticket (Red Superior) and buy another ticket to the Red Superior Sector with a 50% discount, subject to availability.

– People’s Team Member

The member can buy his ticket at the price of R$ 10.00 in the Yellow and Orange sector, subject to availability.

– Kids Member

The kids member, up to 12 years old, is entitled to 01 ticket per game in the sector of their guardian, subject to availability.

