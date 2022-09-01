Will the electricity bill increase or decrease in September? Aneel decides

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) informed what will be the tariff flag for the electricity bill of Brazilians in the month of September. Considering the favorable conditions for energy generation, the green flag for all consumers connected to the National Interconnected System (SIN).

In short, the Green Flag provides a reduction in the electricity bill. This level has been in effect since April 16, after a period with Water Scarcity Flag which considerably increased the value of Brazilians’ energy bills.

What are energy flags for?

This flag system was created to help collect extra tariffs on the price of energy in the event of a shortage, for example. A few months ago, the country faced moments of difficulty in supplying energy to the population. However, the reservoirs were replenished and production was on the rise.

For this reason, Aneel decided that in September there will be no additional cost for energy billing. As a result, the agency maintained the same rates as months ago. But it is important to note that at the end of each month, calculations are made to know which tariff flag should be applied in the following month.

In case of lack of rain, for example, the final rate may increase. So far, the forecast is for the Green Flag to be maintained until the end of the year, given that there has been a good recovery of the reservoirs in the hydroelectric plants.

Electricity flags

To understand how the final price of the electricity bill is formed, see below the amounts of additional charges according to their respective brand: