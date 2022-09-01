With a debt of R$ 100 thousand, Luciano Szafir talks about Sasha on video

The actor took stock of the last year and, despite the recent controversies, revealed that he only had reasons to be grateful.

Luciano Szafir used social networks, this Wednesday, the 31st, to share a video with followers. This time, the eternal heartthrob showed how the last few months were.

The recording featured his wife, mother and, of course, the eldest daughter, Sasha Meneghel – who got married in June last year and went to live with her husband, João Figueiredo, in São Paulo.

“4 months for the year to end, but I have so much to be thankful for! I lived so many unique and so special moments. Gratitude for life!”, wrote the famous in the caption, despite the recent controversies.

Luciano Szafir has very high debt

According to columnist Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles newspaper, Xuxa’s ex-companion has been facing a lawsuit since 2018. This year, however, he ended up losing the lawsuit.

This is a debt with Bradesco valued at R$100,000, including monetary correction and interest on an American Express credit card, which Sasha Meneghel’s father never paid.

So far, the famous has not even commented on the matter. If he does not settle the debt, he will have part of his pledged by the Justice.

