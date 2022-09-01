With the experience of those who implemented the SUS, Collor says he will transform the health of Alagoas

Senator Collor (PTB), candidate for state government by the Alagoas Verde e Amarelo Coalition, reinforced his commitment to two important areas for the population: health and education. He guaranteed that, in his administration as governor, he will work to transform public health and improve teaching quality.

Collor participated in the first debate for this year’s elections in Alagoas, held this Tuesday (30), by the 7 Segundos portal, in the Sesi auditorium, in the city of Arapiraca. Alongside five other candidates for the State Executive, Collor spoke of proposals he has for important areas, such as education and health.

With the experience of those who implemented the Unified Health System (SUS), Collor said that he will transform the health of Alagoas. “As President of the Republic, I implemented the SUS, which is the largest system aimed at the population. We will make a revolution in health across the state, ensuring quality care. I will put the hospitals to work for real, that they have the necessary equipment and professionals to serve everyone,” he said.

When talking about education, the candidate recalled the sad reality of the state and said he wanted to attract students to the classroom, giving opportunity to those who most need government support.

“Alagoas has the sad wound of being the Brazilian state with the highest rate of illiterates in Brazil. This, for a state that wants to be thriving, looking forward, with a vision of the future and with a human and social perspective, is absolutely incompatible with a young population of 14 years old, illiterate. We need to make an active search to bring these people to the knowledge of the first letters. We have to make a huge effort to endow our schools with innovative qualities, with new teaching methods. We have to computerize all schools and provide software with which children and adolescents can have a quality education. We are also going to provide technical-professional education, which is essential for our youth to have a place in the sun and be able to support themselves and their own families,” he added.