Withdrawal of the FGTS of R$ 1 thousand can be requested until December 15

About R$ 9.2 billion in resources from the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal (Fundo de Garantia por Tempo de Serviço) have not yet been redeemed, reported Caixa Econômica Federal. each worker can withdraw BRL 1 thousand until the 15th of December.

The round was authorized at the beginning of the year by the federal government. All Brazilians with a balance in active or inactive linked accounts can participate, except for those who anticipated the birthday withdrawal or have their funds blocked by the Courts.

“Caixa debited the worker’s FGTS account and credited the funds to the Caixa Tem digital social account for all, automatically. Money is available for withdrawal. If it has not been done automatically, the withdrawal can be requested until December 15th and Caixa will make the deposit into the Caixa Tem account so that the withdrawal can be made”, explained the vice president Agent Operator of the Caixa, Edilson Carrogi.

New withdrawal method

Another option to access the FGTS balance is to opt for the birthday withdrawal. The modality created a few years ago allows the worker to withdraw part of the resources in the month of his birth, every year, without having to have been fired without just cause or informing any other reason.

“The worker must opt, if he so wishes, for the birthday withdrawal and, from there, annually, he will have access to the resources in the month of his birthday”, said Carrogi.

According to the executive, the migration can be carried out by the FGTS application itself. “It’s an official Caixa channel, easy to access. The worker downloads it, installs it on his cell phone, registers only once and, from there, he has access to a series of information”, he added.