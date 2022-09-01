‘World’s Youngest Serial Killer’ Killed Three People at Age 8, Was Arrested, Then Was Never Seen Again

Children’s Day is the perfect time to reflect on a strange phenomenon we’ve documented here at HOUR 7: people who look like children and are actually adults who don’t add up. Sometimes happy, sometimes insecure, sometimes psychopaths. We have gathered here unusual cases like this. The first is about Natalia Grace, an adopted girl in Ukraine (!) accused by her former adoptive parents of being a ‘psychopathic adult who tried to kill her family’ (!!!)
A bizarre, funny and terrifying case (all at the same time) made headlines in several American newspapers in late September. A family has been accused of abandoning an 11-year-old adopted daughter after traveling to Canada. The family’s response? The girl is actually 22, has a rare form of dwarfism and is ‘an adult psychopath’
First, a little history: the Barnett family is famous
They are the parents of Jacob Barnett, a boy with Asperger Syndrome who is also a child prodigy who earned a master’s degree in Quantum Physics at age 14.
the case was news here on R7 in 2015
Cut to 2019!
Michael and Kristine Barnett, 43 and 45, are divorced and charged with negligence.
They reportedly adopted a Ukrainian girl in 2010 and abandoned it two years later.
The reason is the strangest in history: she would be a 22-year-old adult
They then changed the ‘child’s official age on all documents and rented her an apartment.
They just paid the rent and went to live in Canada
The ‘girl’ began to experience difficulties and a few months later was evicted from the apartment.
When questioned by the police, she stated that she had not spoken to her adoptive parents in a year.
In an interview, the mother said that the ‘girl’ was already an adult when she met her and that her daughter was a ‘diagnosed psychopath’. In addition, she stated that the adoption was a scam.
Winding Natalie’s photo, we can see something sinister in her face – as experts in unusual cases, we can say that
In addition to the alleged psychological problems, the girl had a rare bone disorder (congenital spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia) that prevented her from growing.
According to a long report in the Washington Post newspaper, the two are being criminally accused over the case.
Michael Barnett, Natalie’s father, stated that she tried to kill Kristine twice in an interview with the Oz Show on the 8th. The first time was with poisoning. Days after the episode, which he did not specify the date, Natalie would have said that she would ‘kill the whole family’, including her brother.
Also, no one explained how they ended up adopting a stunted child in Ukraine. Apart from that they couldn’t reach a consensus on her age. While Judge Gerald S. Zore (of Indiana) accepted the Barnetts’ claims and changed Natalie’s legal age to 22, the parents claim she is now 30. The ‘girl’ is 5’5″ and has trouble walking.
In a strange twist, it was recently disclosed what happened to her after being abandoned: in 2016, the couple Antwon and Cynthia Mans tried to adopt her, but as the aforementioned judge Zore had changed her age, she was configured as an adult and could not be adopted
Still, Natalie lives with them, who decided to give an interview to the Spanish program Cuatro al día, and told that she is well and apparently happy. “We have to be careful with the information we reveal to protect Natalia and our family, we have to be careful with what we say. But she is part of the family.”
Another child-adult who lives in our hearts is Manpreet Singh, a 23-year-old Indian who always seems to be happy and a little nervous. Just seeing it to believe it!
A 23-year-old Indian still lives in the body of a baby. According to The Sun, Manpreet Singh simply stopped growing before he could even learn to walk and talk.
He is just over 58 centimeters tall and weighs approximately 5 kg.
Manpreet is in the care of her aunt and uncle and needs 24-hour attention. He refused to stay with his parents, who lived 112 km from the village where he lives.
‘We send him back to his parents several times but he doesn’t want to stay with them,’ explained his aunt, Lakhwinder Kaur.
Manpreet has two brothers, Mangaldeep and Jaspreet. None of them had developmental problems.
Experts believe the boy is suffering from a hormone deficiency, but are unable to pinpoint the diagnosis without a more expensive medical investigation.
Some scientists already link Manpreet’s case to Laron syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects just 300 people worldwide.
Patients with this syndrome lack a hormone called somatomedin C, which stimulates cells to grow and divide into new cells.
Manpreet is unable to carry on a conversation, but can communicate through gestures and expressions. ‘Manpreet laughs like a child and is rarely sad,’ said his uncle Karanvir Singh
‘It’s only when dogs or any other animal makes a sound that he’s terrified and cries,’ he added. Despite the rare condition, the boy is surrounded by the love of his family and the affection of the neighbors where he lives.
In Poland, a 25-year-old has the body of a 12-year-old and reports all his suffering. See below!
Take a good look at Tomasz Nadolski, who lives in Poland. How old would you give him? About 10, 12 maybe?! You are wrong. Tomasz is old enough to drive, start a family, have a business and so on. But he has the body of a child who didn’t even make it to high school and police think he forges documents whenever he tries to prove his age.
He has Fabry Disease (or alpha-galactosidase A deficiency), a very rare condition that delays physical development.
He looks like he’s about 12 years old, but he’s 25
In an interview with the Polish TV network Fakty TVP3, he stated that he can’t take it anymore.
‘I hate this boy I see in the mirror every day because he’s not me’
‘I wanted to look like a man my age,’ he added.
At the age of seven, he began to suffer the effects of the disease!
Every day he vomited after every meal and the doctors said the problem was probably mental rather than physical.
In addition, I had sharp pains in my hands, feet, and stomach.
One of them even said that the boy needed to eat more to keep food in his stomach.
For a long time he suffered from these problems, compounded by the suspicion of mental problems, which no one could diagnose. Until they knew the truth
All because they still treat him like a child instead of an adult.
‘I spend most of my time at home, alone, without any support from my family,’ he said in the interview.
In addition, it is quite common for authorities to say that he is forging documents to look like an adult.
Fortunately, Tomasz receives free medication and treatment from a group of doctors.
Fabry Disease affects about one in 100,000 live births, but doctors believe it could be more people because of the difficulty of diagnosis. The first symptoms can start at the age of five, but it is not until the age of 30 that a correct diagnosis can be made.
The problem is genetic and hereditary and occurs on the X chromosome, which makes it more common in men as women have two X chromosomes and the other tends to be a healthy replica that outweighs the problems of the first. Patients often have kidney problems because the body faces genetic problems in getting rid of faulty cells and body tissue debris. Therefore, its carriers usually live 20 years less than the average
