‘World’s Youngest Serial Killer’ Killed Three People at Age 8, Was Arrested, Then Was Never Seen Again

Children’s Day is the perfect time to reflect on a strange phenomenon we’ve documented here at HOUR 7: people who look like children and are actually adults who don’t add up. Sometimes happy, sometimes insecure, sometimes psychopaths. We have gathered here unusual cases like this. The first is about Natalia Grace, an adopted girl in Ukraine (!) accused by her former adoptive parents of being a ‘psychopathic adult who tried to kill her family’ (!!!) Assembly/R7

A bizarre, funny and terrifying case (all at the same time) made headlines in several American newspapers in late September. A family has been accused of abandoning an 11-year-old adopted daughter after traveling to Canada. The family’s response? The girl is actually 22, has a rare form of dwarfism and is ‘an adult psychopath’ Playback/Video/CBS News

First, a little history: the Barnett family is famous Playback/Video/CBS News

They are the parents of Jacob Barnett, a boy with Asperger Syndrome who is also a child prodigy who earned a master’s degree in Quantum Physics at age 14. Playback/WISH TV

the case was news here on R7 in 2015 Playback/WISH TV

Cut to 2019! Playback/Facebook/Kristine Barnett

Michael and Kristine Barnett, 43 and 45, are divorced and charged with negligence. Playback/Video/CBS News

They reportedly adopted a Ukrainian girl in 2010 and abandoned it two years later. Playback/WISH TV

The reason is the strangest in history: she would be a 22-year-old adult Playback/Facebook/Kristine Barnett

They then changed the ‘child’s official age on all documents and rented her an apartment. Playback/WISH TV

They just paid the rent and went to live in Canada Playback/WISH TV

The ‘girl’ began to experience difficulties and a few months later was evicted from the apartment. Playback/Facebook/Kristine Barnett

When questioned by the police, she stated that she had not spoken to her adoptive parents in a year. Playback/WISH TV

In an interview, the mother said that the ‘girl’ was already an adult when she met her and that her daughter was a ‘diagnosed psychopath’. In addition, she stated that the adoption was a scam. Playback/WISH TV

Winding Natalie’s photo, we can see something sinister in her face – as experts in unusual cases, we can say that Reproduction / Kristine Barnett

In addition to the alleged psychological problems, the girl had a rare bone disorder (congenital spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia) that prevented her from growing. Playback/WISH TV

According to a long report in the Washington Post newspaper, the two are being criminally accused over the case. Playback/WISH TV

Michael Barnett, Natalie’s father, stated that she tried to kill Kristine twice in an interview with the Oz Show on the 8th. The first time was with poisoning. Days after the episode, which he did not specify the date, Natalie would have said that she would ‘kill the whole family’, including her brother. Playback / The Sun

Also, no one explained how they ended up adopting a stunted child in Ukraine. Apart from that they couldn’t reach a consensus on her age. While Judge Gerald S. Zore (of Indiana) accepted the Barnetts’ claims and changed Natalie’s legal age to 22, the parents claim she is now 30. The ‘girl’ is 5’5″ and has trouble walking. Playback/WISH TV

In a strange twist, it was recently disclosed what happened to her after being abandoned: in 2016, the couple Antwon and Cynthia Mans tried to adopt her, but as the aforementioned judge Zore had changed her age, she was configured as an adult and could not be adopted Reproduction/Four

Still, Natalie lives with them, who decided to give an interview to the Spanish program Cuatro al día, and told that she is well and apparently happy. “We have to be careful with the information we reveal to protect Natalia and our family, we have to be careful with what we say. But she is part of the family.” Another child-adult who lives in our hearts is Manpreet Singh, a 23-year-old Indian who always seems to be happy and a little nervous. Just seeing it to believe it! Playback/Facebook

A 23-year-old Indian still lives in the body of a baby. According to The Sun, Manpreet Singh simply stopped growing before he could even learn to walk and talk. Playback/YouTube/NTDTV

He is just over 58 centimeters tall and weighs approximately 5 kg. Playback/YouTube/NTDTV

Manpreet is in the care of her aunt and uncle and needs 24-hour attention. He refused to stay with his parents, who lived 112 km from the village where he lives. Playback/YouTube/NTDTV

'We send him back to his parents several times but he doesn't want to stay with them,' explained his aunt, Lakhwinder Kaur.

Manpreet has two brothers, Mangaldeep and Jaspreet. None of them had developmental problems. See also: Hold a tractor! See all the madness of the Rural Games in India Playback/YouTube/NTDTV

Experts believe the boy is suffering from a hormone deficiency, but are unable to pinpoint the diagnosis without a more expensive medical investigation. Playback/YouTube/NTDTV

Some scientists already link Manpreet's case to Laron syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects just 300 people worldwide.

Patients with this syndrome lack a hormone called somatomedin C, which stimulates cells to grow and divide into new cells. Playback/YouTube/NTDTV

Manpreet is unable to carry on a conversation, but can communicate through gestures and expressions. 'Manpreet laughs like a child and is rarely sad,' said his uncle Karanvir Singh

'It's only when dogs or any other animal makes a sound that he's terrified and cries,' he added. Despite the rare condition, the boy is surrounded by the love of his family and the affection of the neighbors where he lives. In Poland, a 25-year-old has the body of a 12-year-old and reports all his suffering. See below!

Take a good look at Tomasz Nadolski, who lives in Poland. How old would you give him? About 10, 12 maybe?! You are wrong. Tomasz is old enough to drive, start a family, have a business and so on. But he has the body of a child who didn’t even make it to high school and police think he forges documents whenever he tries to prove his age. Playback / The Sun

He has Fabry Disease (or alpha-galactosidase A deficiency), a very rare condition that delays physical development. Playback/YouTube/Fakty TVP3 Wrocław

He looks like he’s about 12 years old, but he’s 25 Playback/YouTube/Fakty TVP3 Wrocław

In an interview with the Polish TV network Fakty TVP3, he stated that he can't take it anymore.

‘I hate this boy I see in the mirror every day because he’s not me’ Playback/YouTube/Fakty TVP3 Wrocław

‘I wanted to look like a man my age,’ he added. Playback/YouTube/Fakty TVP3 Wrocław

At the age of seven, he began to suffer the effects of the disease!

Every day he vomited after every meal and the doctors said the problem was probably mental rather than physical. Playback/YouTube/Fakty TVP3 Wrocław

In addition, I had sharp pains in my hands, feet, and stomach. Playback/YouTube/Fakty TVP3 Wrocław

One of them even said that the boy needed to eat more to keep food in his stomach.

For a long time he suffered from these problems, compounded by the suspicion of mental problems, which no one could diagnose. Until they knew the truth Playback/YouTube/Fakty TVP3 Wrocław

All because they still treat him like a child instead of an adult.

‘I spend most of my time at home, alone, without any support from my family,’ he said in the interview. Playback/YouTube/Fakty TVP3 Wrocław

In addition, it is quite common for authorities to say that he is forging documents to look like an adult. Playback/YouTube/Fakty TVP3 Wrocław

Fortunately, Tomasz receives free medication and treatment from a group of doctors.

Fabry Disease affects about one in 100,000 live births, but doctors believe it could be more people because of the difficulty of diagnosis. The first symptoms can start at the age of five, but it is not until the age of 30 that a correct diagnosis can be made. Playback/YouTube/Fakty TVP3 Wrocław