“You already got my friends…”; Eliezer and Viih Tube take satisfaction and generate ‘climate’ by opening up the past on the web

They say that after the first few months, that’s where the climate cools down within a relationship. And it seems that this moment has arrived for Eliezer and Viih Tube. It turns out that this Wednesday (31), when recording a video for the fans, the couple ended up washing their dirty clothes and leaving the atmosphere “tense”. They decided to carry out a Trend on the internet in which the two cite several events that bother the couple.

It was as follows:She/he is a 10, but…” and say something that irritates the other. The joke that was meant to be joking started with Eliezer saying, “She’s a 10, but she doesn’t like horror movies.” Onwards, what was said between the two ended up having the loudest speaking tones and the couple ended up taking away their dissatisfaction with each other.

“Is it figth?”, teased the former BBB. “He’s a 10, but he’s three hours late on the first date,” revealed the blonde. The boyfriend, quickly, explained himself by saying that they were far away, in different municipalities, causing delay. The influencer retorted with an expletive that scared her.

Then, Eliezer also decides to release some truths from the time when the couple just got serious: “She’s a 10, but she sends a message to the other contact on the side of the fixed contact”. And it didn’t stop there, no! The famous still showed annoyance, saying that his girlfriend has already stayed with his friends. “already got all my friends”reported Eliezer.