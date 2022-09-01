“You are too sweaty, love”

Juliette is one of the Brazilian queens and the singer loves to give that caused on social networks. A few months ago, the voice of ‘baby‘ bowed to the international singer, Demi Lovatoand the former BBB managed to win the follow from the diva. This week, the former star of disney was in Brazil for a show and got another interaction with the millionaire.

It turns out that Juliette went to honor the performance and decided to pay a compliment to her co-worker at the twitter. However, the winner of BBB 21 got it wrong in English and instead of writing (sweet/sweet), ended up writing (sweat/sweaty). The error was noticed by the followers who soon tried to correct the artist.

“the show of Demi Lovato it was beautiful. Voice, sound, lyrics, meaning and emotion“, said the queen of cactus. The pop diva thanked in English: “Thanks“, she thanked him. “You are so sweat, love [você é muito suada, amor]“, said the ex-BBB on top of the tweet. After realizing the mistake, Juliette deleted the tweet and changed the statement.

“Ready. corrected the tweet“, he wrote.” We were happy trying to get it right,” he added in another tweet. It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that the two singers interact. In an interview with columnist Hugo Gloss, the influencer revealed that she would catch Demi Lovato. “I already said that even in the BBB… Of course! even you would take“, shot Juliette.