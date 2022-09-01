“You have to have a lot of sack…”; Luciano’s ex opens the game, activates ‘sincere mode’ and detonates Zezé Di Camargo and Graciele Lacerda’s relationship

The life of the Camargos has been busy lately. In the midst of several controversies, one more hit the family. Last Tuesday night (30), Cleo Loyolaex-partner Luciano Camargodidn’t mince words and detonated the relationship of Zezé Di Camargo and Graciele Lacerda.

It all started when Cleo wanted to interact with her Instagram followers and opened a question box in her stories. In one of the messages that Loyola received, a user questioned her opinion about the singer’s involvement with the digital influencer.

The person asked if he thought the two showed the truth about their relationship: “Do you really think that all that happiness Graciele posts with Zé is real?”. Without mincing words, she pointed out the fact that the two began to relate during the separation of Zeze and Zilu. “Of course not! There is no perfect relationship, especially a relationship that was built on top of another relationship”said.

Cleo even went further and criticized some of the singer’s attitudes. Second Loyolashe can’t stay close to the countryman for long. “I don’t believe it! I believe that for her to put up with that man [Zezé di Camargo] must have a lot of bags! Think of a boring, nauseous, proud guy!”finished.