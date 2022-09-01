Zuleica reveals who Marcelo’s father is and talks about harassment

Today’s chapter of “Pantanal” (TV Globo) brought an important revelation: the origin of Marcelo (Lucas Leto). Zuleica (Aline Borges) reunited her son and Guta (Julia Dalavia), and told that he is the result of a rape suffered at the beginning of his career.

Zuleica told her son and his girlfriend that, in the past, she was harassed by an important surgeon at a hospital where she worked, being abused by him and becoming pregnant.

On Twitter, fans of the soap opera were moved and highlighted the performance of Aline Borges and the sensitivity of Bruno Luperi’s text for a serious matter.

Some highlighted the sensitive theme that the scene brought:

Aline Borges rocked a lot, Zuleica revealing her dramatic secret. Another text addressing sensitive topics # Pantanal — @Beto_Paulo (@BetoPaulo8) September 1, 2022

Bruno Luperi’s text also brought an update to the plot: in the 1990 version, Zuleica was raped by a military man.

The original scene also did not bring up the racial issue, since in that version, Zuleica was a white woman.

In today’s exhibition, when asked by Marcelo if he had not denounced his abuser, Zuleica recalled that she was a black woman at the beginning of her career and he was a white and important man, therefore, he believed that his denunciation would be worthless.

She received support from her son and Guta. Tenório’s daughter also apologized to Zuleica for not having “understood the signs”.

Today’s chapter of “Pantanal” also brought José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeiras) talking to Tadeu (José Loreto) about his relationship with Zefa (Paula Barbosa) and Irma (Camila Morgado) and José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) getting closer.