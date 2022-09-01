Zuleica shocks Guta (and you too) by telling how Marcelo’s father was found dead

THE novel “Pantanal” go reveal that Tenório (Murilo Benício) is cruel and is not new. The villain behind the attack on José Lucas de Nada (Irandhir Santos), the farmer seems to be the killer of Marcelo’s biological father (Lucas Leto). In the next chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera, Zuleica (Aline Borges) says she was harassed and abused by a surgeon.

Pregnant with Marcelo, Guta (Julia Dalavia) questions her mother’s rival about the boy’s father. “Does my father know about this? And what happened to the doctor?”, asks the engineer listening to Tenório’s sadistic request when he reveals Marcelo’s pregnancy, not to mention that he is not her half-brother.

The information is from columnist André Romano, from the “TV Observatory”. In response to being spoiled, Marcelo’s mother, Roberto (Cauê Campos) and Renato (Gabriel Santana) says that Tenório only knows part of the story involving the surgeon.

“Your father doesn’t know about the rape itself. Not least because he never asked me about the details… But he knows that I was harassed for some time. (…) The doctor died in an accident shortly after (the rape) . It was a shock. It was in all the newspapers. He was found trapped in the car’s wreckage… With the documents in his mouth…”, says the nurse referring to Marcelo’s father’s genital organ.