10 Best Discounts from “Unmissable Offers”

With hundreds of options between games, DLCs and sets, the “Unmissable Offers” promotion is now live on the PS Store and brings opportunities that fit in your pocket. Several renowned titles can be purchased with discounts of up to 90% on their prices and many of them are not available as benefits of the Extra and Deluxe PS Plus catalogs.

For less than R$100, it is possible to buy remarkable games, both in versions for PS4 and PS5. Fans of the Resident Evil franchise have the chance to revisit the latest titles in the series, while shooters like Far Cry and fighting game enthusiasts are treated to some of the most talked about projects during EVO 2022.

Check out the best PS Store discounts below:

Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4) — from R$249.90 to R$37.48

Far Cry 5 (PS4) – from BRL 198.90 to BRL 49.72

Resident Evil 4 (PS4) – from R$149.99 to R$59.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition (PS4 and PS5) — from R$149.90 to R$37.47

Outlast: Trinity (PS4) — from BRL 314.90 to BRL 31.49

Resident Evil 3 (PS4 and PS5) – from R$194.50 to R$58.35

Resident Evil 2 (PS4 and PS5) – from R$199.50 to R$59.85

Sniper Elite 4: Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4) — from R$373.90 to R$56.08

Judgment (PS4) – from BRL 149.50 to BRL 74.75

Samurai Shodown (PS4) – from R$299.90 to R$74.97

Learn more about the “Must-Off Offers” on the PS Store

Released last Wednesday (31) by Sony, the promotion has more than 770 items and focuses on making weight games of the PS4 generation available. PS Store discounts are valid until September 15th. Click here to see all offers!

