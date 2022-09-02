10 Best Movies Coming to Netflix in September 2022

If you, like me, arrived exhausted at the end of August, looking like you’ve reached the finish line of a marathon, join me on this list. In it, let’s say there is retribution for you who survived this long month and made it to September. Here are the Netflix premieres for the next four weeks. If you are already looking forward to any of them, be sure to watch the launch and comment on what you think on the social networks of Revista Bula. If you want to know others, see the list until the end. Highlights for “Anthrax: USA Under Attack”, 2022, by Dan Krauss; “Athena”, 2022, by Romain Gavras; and 2022’s “Blonde” by Andrew Dominik. The titles will be available soon on Netflix and are organized according to the year of release and do not follow classification criteria.

Anthrax: USA Under Attack (2022), Dan Krauss Disclosure / Netflix In 2001, five Americans died and at least 17 became ill after biological attacks with Anthrax in the United States. They followed after 9/11, unfolding into a complex investigation. Meanwhile, the population obsessively and paranoidly followed the story of the war on terror.

Athena (2022), Romain Gavras Kourtrajmeuf Kourtrajme / Netflix A young man of Arab origin from the Athena ghetto in France dies under unknown circumstances. Believing him to have been killed by police, three brothers lead their community’s revolt against the authorities seeking revenge. As her older brother, Abdel, who is in the military, struggles to calm rising tensions, the situation escalates and Athena is besieged. A civil war against police begins and the brothers are at the center of it.

Blonde (2022), Andrew Dominik Disclosure / Netflix Based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, “Blonde” reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s greatest icons, Marilyn Monroe. From a difficult childhood as Norma Jeane to her glittering fame and relationships with bigwigs. The story wants to explore both sides of the celebrity, in front of and behind the camera.

Broad Peak (2022), Leszek Dawid Piotr Litwic / East Studio In 1988, Maciej Berbeka makes his first winter climb on Broad Peak, one of the highest mountains in the world, located in Austria. During the mission, he narrowly escapes death. Andrzej Zawada is the leader of the expedition and considers it a success. Now back in Poland, Maciej can’t help but think he’s only reached Rocky Summit, which is 23 centimeters lower than the actual peak and located just an hour away. 25 years later, he decides to finish what he started.

Drifting Home (2022), Hiroyasu Ishida Disclosure / Netflix Kosuke and Natsume were childhood friends, but eventually drifted apart over time. Now, in high school, they avoid each other. But during summer vacation, Kosuke, Natsume and some colleagues infiltrate an old and haunted apartment complex. While playing a game, they lose consciousness and wake up with a vast ocean in front of them. The apartments drifted into a mysterious sea. The group of friends will band together to find out what happened and how to get home.

Punishers (2022), Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Kim Simms / Netflix Drea is at the height of her high school popularity when a sex tape of her leaks to the entire school and her reputation is in shambles. Apparently, the most popular boy, Max, is responsible. On the other hand, Eleanor is a student who has just arrived via transfer and is annoyed to discover that she will be reunited with a girl who stalked her years before, Carissa. Drea and Eleanor strike up an unlikely and secret friendship to exact revenge on the school bullies.

Lou (2022), Anna Foerster Liane Hentscher / Netflix Lou has a mysterious violent past that he thinks he’s left behind. But when her neighbor’s daughter is kidnapped, the woman appears desperate and asks for help. As a massive storm looms, the two women risk their lives on a rescue mission that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from the past.

The Jazz Man (2022), Tyler Perry Jace Downs / Netflix Bayou and Leanne form a young black couple in love in the Deep South of the United States during the 1940s. The film follows their stories over a few decades and shows the trials that test the couple’s love, as their families and outside forces try to tear them apart. them. Despite all odds being against them, true love will guide them.

The Festival of the Troubadours (2022), Özcan Alper Disclosure / Netflix Settar Tanrıöğen visits his son 25 years after leaving the family. The father says that he stopped by to visit his wife’s grave and that he is now going to Kars to meet his friends for the Festival of the Troubadours. However, the son soon learns that his father’s health is deteriorating and makes the decision to accompany him to the festival. So begins a journey full of tribulations and moments to resolve the past grievances that had accumulated and were stored.