112,500 taxpayers will be able to renegotiate debts with the IRS starting this Thursday, says government | Economy

The government reported that as of this Thursday (1st) 112,500 taxpayers can renegotiate more than R$ 1 trillion in debts managed by the Federal Revenue. Debts can be paid off with discounts and in up to 145 installments, depending on the case.

The renegotiation is provided for in the so-called tax transaction modality, which is carried out by means of a previously published notice or by individual proposals made by the debtor or by the Federal Revenue itself.

This Thursday, two notices were published in an extra edition of the “Official Journal of the Union” (DOU) regulating the transaction for small value credits and for credits called irrecoverable.

The individual transaction proposed by the taxpayer also enters into force this Thursday, a modality that was already included in an ordinance published on August 12.

Who can apply for renegotiation?

100,000 taxpayers will be able to renegotiate small debts (up to 60 minimum wages) totaling R$ 1.8 billion.

It is the so-called “small value tax administrative litigation transaction”, aimed at individuals, micro-enterprises and small businesses. Debts can be paid at a discount and with a down payment in installments and the remainder in up to 52 installments;

2,500 taxpayers will be able to renegotiate irrecoverable tax credit debts totaling R$10 billion.

It is the so-called “transaction in the tax administrative litigation of irrecoverable tax credits”. The debt can also be paid at a discount, with a down payment in installments and the remainder in 120 installments, up to 145, as the case may be; and

10 thousand taxpayers will be able to renegotiate up to R$ 1 trillion in debts in the so-called “individual transaction proposed by the taxpayer”.

This modality is intended for large debtors, bankrupt companies, companies undergoing judicial or extrajudicial recovery and public entities. A discount is also applied to the debt and payment is made in installments and the remainder in 120 or 145 installments, depending on the type of taxpayer.

How to renegotiate debts?

Negotiations of small debts and irrecoverable credits:

Firstly, the citizen will have to open a digital process in the Portal of the Virtual Service Center (Portal e-CAC).

To access the site, you must have a gov.br account at the silver or gold level or generate an access code on the Revenue website.

Then, it is necessary to select the option “Tax Transaction”, in the Service Concentration Area field, available on the Revenue website.

Then, the citizen will have to click on “Transaction by adhesion in the administrative tax litigation of irrecoverable tax credits” or “Transaction in the administrative tax litigation of small value”.

The person must also inform their data, debts and select one of the available options for debt payment.

Finally, the citizen must sign terms of agreement and knowledge.

The deadline is November 30th.

Negotiations of individual tax transactions:

Taxpayer must open a digital process in the e-CAC (e-CAC Portal);

To access the site, you must have a gov.br account at the silver or gold level or generate an access code on the Revenue website.

After accessing the site, it is necessary to select the option “Tax Transaction”.

Afterwards, the citizen must select the “Individual transaction proposal presented by the taxpayer of tax credits in tax administrative litigation”.

The person must also inform the data and attach all necessary documentation. The required documents are set out in art. 50 of PGFN Ordinance No. 6.757/2022.

The deadline is November 30th.