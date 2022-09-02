22-year-old Ukrainian model is named as Leonardo DiCaprio’s new affair; understand

The 47-year-old actor was spotted with Maria Beregova on a luxury yacht in the south of France

Reproduction/Instagram/@leonardodicaprio/Reproduction/Instagram/@mariaberegova

Maria Beregova was married to a businessman linked to Libyan dictator Muammar al-Gaddafi



After the breakup with Argentina Camila Morrone25 years old, is pointed out that Leonardo DiCaprio is in an affair with a 22-year-old Ukrainian model. The actor was spotted by the British newspaper daily mail at a party on a luxury yacht in Saint-Tropez, southern Francewith Maria Beregova, who is seen as a pivotal point in the end of her relationship with Morrone. The photos were taken in July of this year, interestingly the same month that Beregova got rid of her ex-husband’s last name on social media. The Ukrainian, born in 2000, currently lives in London, where she is studying to take over her family’s pharmaceutical business. Maria was once married to Ahmed Masound Abdelhafid, son of Libyan dictator Muammar al-Gaddafi’s right-hand man. Although the end of the relationship between Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone has been made public this week, the foreign press claims that the end of the couple was prior to the disclosure. With this, fans speculate and create memes about the coincidence of the “Titanic” actor never having publicly dated a woman over 25 years old.