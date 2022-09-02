27-year-old man inherits R$ 1 billion after having father recognized in court

Lucas Demathe, 27, from Santa Catarina, obtained in court the right to an inheritance of about R$ 1 billion after being recognized as the son of businessman Eggon João da Silva, co-founder of Weg, one of the largest manufacturers of electric motors in the country.

The process that guaranteed the young man the right to part of the fortune valued at R$ 7 billion took seven years to have an outcome. Two of the five installments of the inheritance share were paid in July and August of this year.

Lucas Demathe and the Weg did not return to contact attempts UOL. The case runs under judicial secrecy. The company had revenues of US$ 3.05 billion in 2020.

Who was Egon Joao da Silva?

Eggon died at age 86 in 2015 from natural causes in the city of Jaraguá do Sul, where he started working in a notary’s office at age 13. In 1957, he became a partner at João Wiest & Cia. Ltda., a company that produces exhaust pipes for vehicles.

Later, the then young entrepreneur left the company to face the biggest challenge of his career to, in 1961, together with Geraldo Werninghaus and Werner Ricardo Voigt, founding Weg.

Until 1989, Eggon held the position of CEO of the company. He was chairman of the board of directors from 1989 to 2004. He has also served on the boards of four companies such as Oxford, Tigre, Marisol. At Perdigão, he was CEO from 1994 to 1995.

The largest single shareholder in Weg Anne Marie, 36, from Santa Catarina. granddaughter of Werninghaus, it has assets of R$ 5.1 billion.