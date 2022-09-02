4 options to WITHDRAW the FGTS little known

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a right that is intended for workers and can be redeemed if the person meets certain requirements.

In this way, many people withdraw amounts from their accounts to pay amortization installments of their own property, invest in something, among other issues.

Although the most common form of withdrawal is in the case of dismissal without just cause, the FGTS also makes room for the redemption of the amount in other situations.

Many of them may even be unknown to most employees. In the article, learn about some other scenarios that allow the withdrawal of values.

About the FGTS

It is important to highlight, first of all, that the FGTS works as a Fund, with the objective of guaranteeing the worker an amount in case of dismissal without just cause. Thus, the money comes from a collection of 8% of the worker’s remuneration.

The program began in 1996 and since then it may have helped millions of workers to maintain an income. Even after dismissal from the job. Despite this, there are other situations that justify the withdrawal of the amount in the account.

In all, there are 16 FGTS withdrawal methods, some of which are better known and others that may go unnoticed by a considerable portion of employees.

However, it is good to be aware of which situations allow the withdrawal so that the worker can know if he can count on the value or not, in case of need.

See also: Did you know that it is possible to make FGTS loot PORTABILITY to receive it in a few minutes? Understand

4 options to withdraw

Thus, one of the first options is in the case of retirement. Therefore, the worker who retires and still has money in the FGTS accounts can request the redemption of the amount present in the Fund.

Another withdrawal option is in the case of the property itself. The worker has the right to request the withdrawal, in this sense, in two situations. They are: if he wants to pay off the debt of installments related to the financing of his own house or if he wants to build or buy his own property.

In addition, in cases where the employer dies or files for bankruptcy, the worker is also allowed to withdraw the FGTS money.

Another possibility is if the worker reaches the age of 70 or over.

Still, there are other alternatives for withdrawal, such as, for example, the Anniversary withdrawal and withdrawal due to serious illness. Or, still withdraw if the worker reaches 3 years without having a formal job and more.

See also: Allowance: Forgotten Balance will be notified through the FGTS application, see how to check