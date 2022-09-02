5 daily practices to boost your brain and make it even more agile

Stimulate the brain daily helps us to acquire new skills, maintain the proper functioning of the organ, relieve anxiety and stress, develop quick thinking and even prevent against risk factors for dementia.

To keep the brain active, we can use daily practices that require concentration, memorization, focus and attention. Others, however, require us to rest, relax and eat healthy.

Next, check out 5 daily practices that will help boost your brain and make it even more agile.

1. Acquire new knowledge

Boost your brain by acquiring new knowledge and doing something new, like learning a new language, taking a new course, enrolling in a dance or cooking class. learn something new and living new experiences increase the flexibility of the brain.

2. Stimulate your mind

Another daily practice to boost your brain is to stimulate your mind. This can be done through crossword puzzles, puzzles, chess games, strategy games, in addition to reading and writing.

3. Have an active social life

An active social life can reduce the rate of memory decline in older adults. In addition, those who have healthy relationships, have the habit of going out to have fun with friends, tend to have better cognitive performance.

So, create healthy friendships and interact with your friends.

4. Adequate food

It’s no use putting all existing practices to boost your brain if you don’t have one adequate food. The tip is to eat, for example, foods rich in omega 3 (salmon, tuna, nuts, broccoli, etc.), vitamin E (vegetable oils and seeds), fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

It’s worth booking a consultation with nutritionist to check what would be the ideal food to strengthen your body.

5. Get a good night’s sleep

A good night’s sleep will provide you with physical and mental well-being and help activate cognitive functions. On the other hand, sleep deprivation can affect your memory and creativity. Therefore, always try to sleep at the same time and between 7 and 9 hours a day, the depending on your need.