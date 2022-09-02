5 signs most likely to get involved in toxic relationships

Unfortunately, almost all of us have had a toxic relationship, whether between romantic partners, family or even friends. In this sense, some signs are more likely to get involved in this type of situation and have a hard time breaking free. Check out the list we prepared with the signs they usually have toxic relationships.

Signs who are more likely to get involved in toxic relationships

Some common characteristics make some signs easier to be manipulated, attached and difficult to close cycles. All this together makes them liable to get into bad relationships.

1. Cancer

When Cancerians surrender, it’s for real. The problem is that Cancer is a very needy and attached sign. Therefore, natives of this sign often end up getting into toxic relationships, in which they are manipulated and suffer a lot for not being able to end the cycle of abuse.

2. Capricorn

Capricorn is an earth sign, which means they seek stability and are also very stubborn. It is precisely stubbornness that makes Capricorns insist on failed relationships, which become toxic for them.

3. Scorpio

Scorpios are extremely intense and loving, but they have a terrible tendency to relate to toxic people. However, natives of this sign are not usually on the low side, as they always find a way to get revenge. The problem is that from this cycle on, the relationship can become a real hell.

4. Libra

Libra people fall in love easily, so they often end up getting into toxic relationships without realizing it, and by the time they realize it, it’s already too late. As a sign that avoids conflict, Libras can stay in failed relationships longer than necessary just to avoid fights and confusion.

5. Pisces

Because they are very sensitive, it is common for fish natives to get involved in toxic relationships and not realize that they are being manipulated. In addition, Pisces are easily deceived and always try to see the bright side of things, which makes it difficult for them to end relationships, even if they are terrible for them.