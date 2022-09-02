5G signal will be activated in Natal on Monday in at least 15 neighborhoods – 02/09/2022 – News

The telephone operators Claro, Tim and Vivo confirmed that they will activate stations with the fifth generation technology of the mobile service (5G) in Natal next Monday (5), with partial coverage. Initially, TIM will provide the 5G signal to 15 districts of the capital and Vivo to four. Claro did not say how many and which neighborhoods will be covered. Ponta Negra, Tirol, Lagoa Seca and Barro Vermelho will be covered in this first stage by operators Vivo and TIM. Other neighborhoods, such as Redinha, Alecrim, Neópolis and Lagoa Nova will have TIM’s 5G Standalone network coverage (see the full list at the end of the article).

Alex Regis Operators explain that customers with devices compatible with 5G technology will normally access the signal without having to change plans or chip

In an interview with TRIBUNA DO NORTE, Karina Tenório, Vivo’s regional director, said that the company is already working on expanding the 5G signal to other areas of the city. In the capital, the three providers must have, at least, 33 stations activated, until November 28, when the public notice obligation expires. In a note to TRIBUNA DO NORTE, operator Claro informed that the structure is already ready to activate the 5G+ network in Natal, just waiting for “the official release of spectrum use by Anatel and Gaispi” and that “the adoption of 5G+ will not require no amendments to the contract.”

“Any customer with a compatible device and in an area covered by the technology can have access to 5G+ without having to change plans or SIM cards. And, for customers who want to expand their data allowance, Claro also recently launched its new portfolio of post-paid plans. Complete and simple to understand, the novelty has more internet to browse the 5G+”, informed the operator. Claro also said that it already has about 50 devices with 5G access in its portfolio and “stimulates more affordable prices for the consumer and that the customer can also purchase a smartphone in post-paid plans and with the option of long-term installments” .

TIM informed that the launch takes place shortly after the official release of the 3.5 GHz frequency by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and with the activation of twice as many antennas than the regulatory minimum required by the 5G Auction rules. “The novelty initially reaches 15 of the 36 districts of the capital of the state. Soon, the new technology will be expanded to other areas of the city, according to the evolution of market demand”, informed Bruno Talento, Sales director at TIM Nordeste.

The director also highlights the investment in infrastructure in the State, with 4G coverage in 100% of the municipalities. “The activation of the new technology in Natal is part of a broad journey of the company, which prepared the Brazilian ecosystem for the arrival of 5G. At the end of last year, TIM arrived with 4G coverage in all 167 municipalities in Rio Grande do Norte”, says Talento.

The official release for the activation of stations with 5G technology was approved this Thursday (1), by the Monitoring Group for the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the 3,625 to 3,700 MHz band (Gaispi), from Anatel, to Fortaleza (Ceará), Natal (Rio Grande do Norte) and Recife (Pernambuco). As a result, as of Monday (5), the providers that acquired the 3.5 GHz band in the 5G bid in 2021, activate the signal. In Recife, the three operators should have 63 activated stations and, in Fortaleza, 102.