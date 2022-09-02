8K images of the Titanic show never-before-seen details of the vessel; check out

This is the first time the capture has been performed in high definition; The company’s president responsible for the records says the achievement will help analyze the ship’s decay more accurately.

Playback/Youtube/Ocean Gate Expedition

8K images allow experts to analyze the Titanic’s decay more accurately



Ocean Gate Expeditions, a maritime company that operates in the North Atlantic, where the RSM Titanic shipwrecked, announced on Wednesday, 31, 8K images of the vessel that make it possible to analyze never-before-seen details. This is the first time videos are recorded in high definition. According to company president Stockton Rush, these new records will help “a team of marine scientists and archaeologists to analyze the Titanic’s decay more accurately”, adding that “the video will support the identification of species observed in and around the ship. ”, which will allow archaeologists to “document elements of the wreckage and debris fields in more detail”. Rory Golden, a shipwreck expert who has studied the Titanic for decades, said that with the images it is possible to see new details. “For example, I had never seen the name of the anchor manufacturer, Noah Hingley & Sons Ltd.. I don’t remember seeing images with this level of detail.” The new records, when compared with the old ones, make it possible to analyze the deterioration of the ship wrecked 110 years ago. “The shackle that was originally attached to the mainmast has now collapsed,” pointed out Paul Henry Nargeolet, a former French soldier who is involved in the expedition. The researchers hope that with the new images it will be possible to determine the rate of decay of the ship. Ocean Gate Expeditions is already planning the 2023 Titanic Expedition. Aspiring Mission Specialists interested in supporting the Titanic Survey expedition should contact Ocean Gate Expeditions for qualifications, availability and additional details.