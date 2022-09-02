8th Unimed De Bem com a Vida Regional Walk is back | Advertising Special – Unimed Centro-Oeste Paulista

On September 25, at 8:30 am, the cities of Adamantina, Assis, Avaré, Bauru, Botucatu, Dracena, Jaú, Lençóis Paulista, Lins, Marília, Ourinhos and Tupã will move towards quality of life and well-being. in the 8th Unimed De Bem com a Vida Regional Walk.

Participation is solidary: to register, just make a donation of the item that is being collected in each municipality to win an exclusive kit. The groceries will later be delivered to various local assistance entities.

You can check the schedule, departure point and more information about the activities by clicking here! It is worth mentioning that the presence of pets is welcome, with gifts delivered to pets on the day of the event! Some cities will also have recreation, giveaways and dance classes.

The event is organized by Unimed Centro-Oeste Paulista and the organization is carried out by Unimeds in the region. The in-person version will be held again in 2022 after a two-year break, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2019, 17 thousand people participated and donated more than 8 tons of food, which benefited around 30 social institutions.

The 8th Unimed Regional Walk for Good with Life is sponsored by Marilan (a biscuit manufacturer), Seguros Unimed (insurance group and financial arm of the Unimed System), Special Dog (dog and cat nutrition), Sicredi (a cooperative financial institution ), Unicred (cooperative financial institution specialized in health), Ello Investimentos (autonomous investment agent) and Uniprime (credit cooperative), companies that believe in sports as a way to promote healthy habits.