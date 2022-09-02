9 shares with earnings of up to 58% to invest in September, according to Santander

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business

dividends
Santander does not change its recommended dividend portfolio (Image: Shutterstock)

Santander maintained the same shares as in August in its recommended portfolio of dividends for september.

The portfolio consists of Alupar (ALUP11), Bank of Brazil (BAAS3), BTG (BPAC11), CPFL (CPFE3), electrobras (ELET6), Minerva (BEEF3), Petrobras (PETR3), Tim (TIMS3) and OK (VALE3).

Last month, the portfolio had a positive performance of 9.45%. The portfolio outperformed Ibovespa (IBOV) in the period, which increased by 7.88%, and the dividend index (IDIV), which rose 4.27%.

Last month, Petrobras shares were the highlights of the portfolio, with a performance of 19,67%.

In 2022, the portfolio accumulates a high of 22.93%while its reference index adds up to an appreciation of 5.94%.

See the stocks with good dividends for September:

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.

