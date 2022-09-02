9 shares with earnings of up to 58% to invest in September, according to Santander

Santander maintained the same shares as in August in its recommended portfolio of dividends for september.

The portfolio consists of Alupar (ALUP11), Bank of Brazil (BAAS3), BTG (BPAC11), CPFL (CPFE3), electrobras (ELET6), Minerva (BEEF3), Petrobras (PETR3), Tim (TIMS3) and OK (VALE3).

Last month, the portfolio had a positive performance of 9.45%. The portfolio outperformed Ibovespa (IBOV) in the period, which increased by 7.88%, and the dividend index (IDIV), which rose 4.27%.

Last month, Petrobras shares were the highlights of the portfolio, with a performance of 19,67%.

In 2022, the portfolio accumulates a high of 22.93%while its reference index adds up to an appreciation of 5.94%.

See the stocks with good dividends for September:

Follow Money Times on Facebook!

Like our Facebook page and connect with Money Times journalists and readers. Our team brings you the most important discussions of the day and you participate in the conversations about the news and analysis of everything that happens in Brazil and in the world. Follow the Money Times Facebook page now!

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.