As Seu Jorge’s song says, a new leader is being born in São Januário. Apparently, the conclusion of the transfer of 70% of SAF from Vasco to 777 Partners should happen today. After two days in Rio, the executive delegation that came to the city to solve the last bureaucracy has already returned to the United States. In addition to Josh Wander, founding partner of the company, Juan Arciniegas, director of entertainment, Nicolas Maya, head of operations, and Don Dransfield, CEO of 777 Football Group, the arm of the holding that takes care of investments in football, were in Rio.

The expectation is that by next Monday the Maltino cross will receive the company’s first investment of R$ 120 million. The other R$510 million will be distributed over the next two years — R$70 million has already been granted through a loan.

— We thought the process would be completed a little sooner, but we are very happy that we have completed it. We are very excited about the future. We are finally going to move Vasco towards the progress we imagine he is capable of – declared Josh Wander, who signed a memorandum of intent to buy the club back in February, in an interview with ge’

Although behind the scenes the atmosphere is one of celebration and even some relief at the end of bureaucratic processes, on the field Vasco still cannot celebrate. The victory over Guarani, last Wednesday, gave the Maltese cross an advantage of four points over Londrina, fifth in Serie B, but it is far from representing a guarantee of access.

Even so, the possibility of not being able to move up to Serie A this season does not worry the top of the 777. In an interview with ge, Josh Wander said that the company’s idea is to build a project to last from 30 to 50 years at SAF cruz – malt

— We are taking over this Friday (today), from then on 777 will have the tools to make decisions, we will access all aspects of this club, on the sporting side, in business… Vasco achieves its goals. And one of them is access,” said the founding partner of 777 Partners. “I think we’ll make it. But our project is not a six-month, one-year or five-year project. It is a project of 30, 50 years. Not getting access won’t mean the end of Vasco, it just means we’ll have to wait another year to get it.

Focus on young people

Wander also made a projection of the hirings that can be made under the administration of the American company. Desire of the fans, players of name in international football may even be signed, but they will not be the main focus. The idea is for the Maltese cross to look for young players who, in addition to fitting into the style of play determined by the management, can provide a financial return to match.

“I don’t think we’re going to be the kind of club that spends a lot of money on a big star, but the kind of club that spends a lot of money investing in talent that we can cultivate and develop to become big stars.”