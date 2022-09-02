‘A Usurpadora’: One of the biggest memes inspirations, actress who played Paola Bracho eats pamonha during a visit to Goiânia | Goiás

Hi, do you know who she is? The real Paola Bracho! Yes, actress Gabriela Spanic, who played Paola and Paulina in the soap opera “A Usurpadora” visited Goiânia for an advertising job and even ate pamonha.

On Wednesday (31), she tried some traditional dishes of Brazilian and Goiás cuisine. Feijoada and cheese bread were on the menu of the day. However, one of the highlights was trying pamonha. After the first bite, she was asked if she liked it.

“Much. Let’s see the candy. It’s a mortal sin. Yummy,” she said.

Publicist Rafael Vilela accompanied the actress during her day in Goiânia and says she liked the city. “She was in São Paulo and it was cold. Here, when she arrived, she liked being warm,” she said.

After spending two days in Goiânia, he went to São Paulo, where he has appointments and meetings with fans.

