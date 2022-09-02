Actor with terminal cancer vents: “I’m angry”

Reproduction / Instagram Johnny Ruffo opens up about terminal cancer and criticizes positive messages he receives

Johnny Ruffo, 34, went viral on the internet after venting in an interview with Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa about being angry about his terminal-stage brain cancer. He has criticized some messages he has been receiving and has argued that he does not believe there is healing positivity.

In addition to being an actor, Johnny is also a singer and songwriter. In Australia, his native country, he starred in the soap opera Home and Away, but had already gained notoriety by being a finalist on The X Factor Australia in 2011.

“I’m definitely not happy about it. I’m angry about it. There are so many emotions I feel about… I’m angry. I’m sad. I’m… there are so many feelings that are just tangled up. Sometimes you don’t know what feel. I’m sad”, he confessed when talking about the disease he faces.

Johnny also opened up about the annoyance he feels when receiving multiple messages wishing him to be positive: “It really pisses me off, because positivity doesn’t cure cancer. I’m the most positive person there is. And I’m like, do you think I am I not being positive? And if I die, is it because I wasn’t positive?”

He also criticized the sensationalism of Seven, who made an unfortunate article talking about his cancer. “Terminally ill, Johnny Ruffo promises to be alive for the exciting arrival of Christmas.”

“What a stupid article. First of all, I really have no control over what’s going to happen. But I’m getting stronger, you know, I’m doing everything I can. I’m doing everything I can,” commented the actor.

Johnny Ruffo has been battling cancer between the back and forth of recovery since 2017. But despite the anger and difficulties, he said he still has moments of happiness and that he tries to enjoy each one of them.

*With the collaboration of Amanda Moreira.