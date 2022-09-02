Adriane Galisteu directs the preview of A Fazenda live on September 12 – Esquenta a Fazenda 14

The wait is over! The 14th season of The farm comes with everything from September 13, Tuesday. But before all the fun starts, the Record TV prepared a warm up like that! On the eve of the big day, Monday (12), Galisteu will live the preview of The Farm 14a special program that will reveal the news of the season and already announce who will enter the dispute.

On that day, the four pedestrian candidates who will be confined in the magazine will be presented. By voting, the viewer will be able to choose which one of them should enter the game for real! Also: the names of the other 20 confirmed pawns for this season will be announced. It will be a preview already full of subject to surrender until the next day and the big premiere arrives!

After the entry of the 21st participant, the magazine will become the “Rancho do Fazendeiro”, an unprecedented perk for the owner of the most famous hat in Brazil. In this new VIP space, the Farmer of the Week will be able to take his game partners and even do those gossip and conversations that we love with much more privacy and “pepper”. This corner will still generate a lot of discord among enemies!

The reality show premieres on September 13, at 11 pm, with a presentation by Adriane Galisteu.