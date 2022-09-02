After debate, Lula drops to 45%, Ciro and Tebet rise

posted on 01/09/2022 21:42 / updated on 01/09/2022 22:34



This is Datafolha’s first poll after the debate between the presidential candidates on TV Bandeirantes, on Sunday (28/8), and the sabbaths on Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo and the mandatory election schedule – (credit: AFP)

With one month to go before the first round of elections, former President Lula (PT) dropped two percentage points and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) remained stable in the last round of the Datafolha poll, released this Thursday (1/9) and ordered by Rede Globo and the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. Lula dropped from 47% to 45%, while Bolsonaro kept the 32%, thus reducing the chance of the dispute being closed in the first round.





The two candidates appearing in the search sequence also rose in the survey. Ciro Gomes (PDT) rose two points and reached 9%. Simone Tebet (MDB), went from 2% to 5%.

















In the latest poll, released on August 18, Lula appeared with 47% of voting intentions and Bolsonaro with 32%, giving a difference of 15 points between the two main candidates. Considering only valid votes, Lula had 51% of the electorate, which could guarantee a victory in the first round, with a margin of error.

second round

In the second round contest, Lula appears with 53% of the votes and Bolsonaro with 38%, the smallest difference between the two since the beginning of the survey.

The PT has an advantage over Bolsonaro among both men and women and among those with a monthly income of up to two minimum wages. Bolsonaro has an advantage among those earning more than ten salaries and among evangelicals.

The survey was commissioned by Folha de S.Paulo and for TV Globo. The institute heard 5,734 people in 285 cities. It was registered with the number BR-00433/2022 at the Superior Electoral Court.