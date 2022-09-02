After leaving Globo, Michelle Barros publishes photo in Hora 1

Michelle Barros surprises and publishes photo in charge of Hora 1

The journalist Michelle Barros used his social networks, this Thursday (01), to share a photo in which he appears in charge of the hour 1.

She informed Globo that she would no longer be part of the station, after 12 years at her house and presenting the local newspapers in São Paulo since 2015. Michelle Barros commented that the channel did not want her to leave, but explained her departure.

“It had been a while since I realized that I was getting to a position where I didn’t have much else to go. I realized that the time has come to close the cycle and launch myself into new challenges”, in a chat with ‘Splah’.

Then the journalist admitted that she had reached a high professional level: “I know I reached an excellent level as a presenter. I have a lot to evolve and learn, our life is an eternal journey and I am ignorant in many things”.

She reinforced that she was already tired of street reports: “I reached an ‘ok’ level and there is no room for everyone. I was already exhausted from the street reporting. I had already completed that cycle.”

“I spent 22 years reporting on the street, from when I started as an intern. I really felt it was time to turn the switch and do other things,” confessed Michelle Barros.

The decision to terminate the contract with Globo took place in May of this year and a little less than 4 months later he posted a photo on his Instagram remembering the moment he commanded Hora 1.

In the photo, she is in front of the TV on the news, wearing a green dress and papers in her hands and comments: “TBT from 2020. Good morning”.