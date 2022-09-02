After Willian and Andreas Pereira, Fulham surprises and hits with another popular Brazilian player

Back in the Premier League, Fulham has been investing heavily in this transfer window. Having spent almost 60 million euros, the English team wants to surprise this season and maybe even fight for a spot in the Conference League.

For this, in addition to hiring renowned European players, such as Leno and João Palhinha, the team has also been investing in the acquisition of Brazilian players, as is the case of Willian and Andreas Pereira, who until recently, played on South American soil.

And, in the last hours of the transfer window, the Whites wasted no time and closed with another ‘brazuka’ for the season.

Fulham hits with another Brazilian striker

According to information from the Transfer 24hrs portal, Fulham has just reached an agreement for the purchase of Brazilian striker Carlos Vinícius, who was at Benfica, from Portugal.

According to the source, the deal will cost around 11 million euros (R$ 57.1 million) to the coffers of the English team, which will acquire 50% of the economic rights of the athlete, who will officially sign with the team in the next few hours.

Carlos is 27 years old and became known during his loan period at Tottenham, where he played well and even came into the sights of Palmeiras, who tried to sign him earlier this year.