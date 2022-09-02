Aid Brazil can DOUBLE the amount? Installments of BRL 1,200 can become a reality for WHOM?

The debate promoted by TV Band between presidential candidates in the 2022 elections yielded key points for discussion among citizens. An example is the speech of the current President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, when mentioning an Auxílio Brasil with installments of R$ 1,200 for a certain group.

The current benefit of R$ 600 is a temporary measure with 05 months of forecast; that is, these current transfers will end in December 2022, as established by the PEC of Benefits. Want to know more about? Then see below.

Can the installments of Auxílio Brasil change?

The controversial statement about the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 1,200 came in response to a question from the director of journalism at Grupo Bandeirantes, Rodolfo Schneider.

Rodolfo questioned Bolsonaro about the challenge of freeing up resources for the social program without leaving fiscal responsibility aside. At first, the current president guaranteed that anyone who is experiencing difficulties, and who is below the poverty line, just needs to register to be contemplated.

But what would that double payment be? And who would receive? Well, in the face of the increase in the monthly fee of Auxílio Brasil, it emerged about the Federal Government resuming a rule implemented in an old initiative: Emergency Aid. In the program in question, single mothers who are heads of single-parent families were entitled to receive double payments, unlike the other beneficiaries.

Soon, with Auxílio Brasil today at around R$ 600, this group came to hope to be covered by installments in the amount of R$ 1,200. But the answer is NO, the Federal Government does not intend to release higher amounts to specific groups.

Bolsonaro’s Position

Namely, at the time Bolsonaro claimed that:

“Back then, it was an average of R$190, where there was a family earning R$80 a month. We spend, at least, R$600, and that mother who has a child and is without a husband, she can spend R$1,200”

In short, the Ministry of Citizenship reported that, despite the increase in Auxílio Brasil, the logic of payments remains the same. This means that there will be no changes to the eligibility criteria for receiving the cash transfer.

Finally, the question about the possibility of an Auxílio Brasil of R$ 1,200 arose in the midst of the procedures for permanent assistance for single mothers in the respective amount. The Permanent Aid of R$ 1,200 has been awaited for at least 2 years as a promise that has not yet been put into practice.

