Alberto Fernández decrees a national holiday in Argentina after the attack on Cristina Kirchner | World

Fernández called the episode “the most serious since 1983, when the country returned to being a democracy”.

“I have decided to declare a national holiday so that, in peace and harmony, the Argentine people can express themselves in defense of life, democracy and solidarity with our vice president”, announced Alberto Fernández during a speech on national television.

This Friday morning, the chief of staff at the Casa Rosada (the seat of the Argentine presidency), Juan Manzur, convened a meeting of ministers.

According to sources from the Chief of Staff to the website “Infobae”, the meeting will be held from 8:30 am Brasília time.

“Today more than ever we have the obligation and responsibility to defend democracy, dialogue, consensus and social peace,” Manzur declared on social media last night.

Fernando André Sabag Montiel, a 35-year-old Brazilian, based in the city of Buenos Aires, pointed a pistol a few centimeters from the face of the vice president, Cristina Kirchner. The attack took place around 9 pm this Thursday (1st), when she was greeting a group of militants in front of her residence. The gun was cocked, but the shot missed.

“We are facing a fact of extreme institutional and human gravity. They attacked our vice president and social peace was altered”, said the president, adding that “this attack deserves the most energetic repudiation of the entire Argentine society and of all political sectors”.

Alberto Fernández attributed the attack “to the hate speech that has been spread from political, judicial and media spaces”.

“Cristina is alive because, for some reason not yet confirmed technically, the gun that had five bullets did not fire despite having been cocked,” Alberto Fernández described.

Fernando Montiel appears in a black cap among the militants who were waiting for Cristina Kirchner to arrive in front of his house, in the La Recoleta neighborhood. The Brazilian stretches out his left arm and points the pistol at the former president’s head. It is also possible to hear the trigger before firing.

Cristina Kirchner, seeing the gun, even bends down. The vice president is a little bewildered, but continues to sign books, take pictures and greet the militancy.

Cristina Kirchner’s security guards managed to stop the attacker with the help of the militants. Then the Brazilian was arrested.

Brazilian is an Uber driver