Aliansce Sonae: the mall manager that wants to consolidate the market

Part of the story is already known. In 2019, Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers (ALSO3), the largest mall manager in Brazil, had just been “born”, from the merger between Aliansce and Sonae Sierra do Brasil.

The company was experiencing an excellent moment: with a portfolio of 39 malls spread across the five regions of Brazil, the company raised R$ 1.19 billion with an offer of 27.7 million shares. Everything indicated that the following year would be thriving.

However, as of March 17, on the recommendation of the Brazilian Association of Shopping Centers, Aliansce Sonae and other major chains in the sector announced a reduction in opening hours. The measure was the first of many that would follow – including the total closure of malls – to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus. “Malls were designed to never close. We are open every day, including on international holidays. And we are extremely proud to provide this service to society. So, in addition to the economic factor, this factor of closing the mall had an emotional weight on our team”, says Rafael Sales, CEO of Aliansce Sonae, in an interview with the podcast From Zero to Top.

Facing the pandemic, he says, was the biggest challenge of his career. The luck (or strategy?) was that the company was prepared: with full cash and a reduction in leverage. “We bought an additional stake in Shopping Leblon, in Rio, one of the best in Brazil, and as the pandemic evolved, we began to analyze larger movements,” he says.

One of these moves was the negotiation with BRMalls. “There was one fit geographic and more: when I joined Aliansce, in 2017, BRMalls came to us to buy Aliansce”, he recalls. At that time, the business ended up not evolving. “It was a very public process, but there was no doubt that it made sense from a strategic point of view,” he says.

Before facing merger talks and the biggest public health crisis at the helm of one of the sectors most shaken by the restriction measures, Sales built a long career. Interestingly, his first job, at age 15, was much like the mall manager role he plays today: collecting store rent.

From Belém, in Pará, where he was born and raised, to the position he occupies today, at the head of a movement to consolidate the sector, the story of Rafael Sales is the subject of episode 139 of the podcast From Zero to Top. The program is available in video on YouTube or in audio on ApplePodcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Spreaker, Google Podcast, Castbox and Amazon Music.

About From Zero to Top

The Do Zero ao Topo podcast brings, in each episode, a prominent entrepreneur or entrepreneur in the Brazilian market to tell their story, sharing the biggest challenges faced along the way and the main strategies used in building the business.

The program has already received names such as André Penha, co-founder of QuintoAndar; David Neeleman, founder of Azul; José Galló, executive responsible for the rise of Renner; Guilherme Benchimol, founder of XP Investimentos; Artur Grynbaum, CEO of Grupo Boticário; Sebastião Bonfim, creator of Centauro; and Edgard Corona, from the Smart Fit network.

From Zero to Top: the secrets of ten billionaire Brazilian startups, in an ebook to inspire you to create your own unicorn

related