Alonso gets autographed cap and makes peace with Hamilton after Spa crash and splinters – Formula 1 News

The feud between Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, which resurfaced at the Belgian GP, ​​appears to have come to an end in the Netherlands. This Thursday (1), the Spanish two-time world champion published a photo with the seven-time champion and a cap signed by Lewis, with the caption “yes, it’s mine”.

The disagreement between the legends started because of a clash on the first lap of the Belgian GP, ​​at Spa-Francorchamps. At the time, the drivers were battling for second place when Lewis closed Alonso, causing the crash. On the radio, the Spaniard called the Briton an “idiot” and said he “only knew how to start first”. Fernando came in fifth, while Hamilton eventually retired.

After the race, Lewis took the blame for the shock, but also stated that he would not apologize when told what Alonso had said on the radio. “I will not go. I would apologize before hearing what he said,” Hamilton revealed. “I know how things are in the heat of the moment, but it’s nice to know how he feels about me,” he added.

Alonso and Hamilton crashed on the first lap at Spa (Photo: F1)

Last Tuesday (30), Hamilton published, on his Instagram account, a photo of an autographed Mercedes cap with the tag “for Fernando”. At this Thursday’s press conference, Alonso apologized for the words and blamed the press for the backlash.

“First: Lewis is a champion, a legend of our time. When you say something – and I’m sorry to say this – against a British driver, there’s a lot of press involvement afterwards. They always say a lot about ‘Checo’ (Pérez), Carlos (Sainz) and me too. If you say something to a Latino pilot, everything gets a little more fun. When you talk to others, things get serious”, Fernando pointed out.

The meeting between the drivers and the delivery of the autographed cap was also recorded by Mercedes, which published the photo of the champions on social networks.

