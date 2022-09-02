Ana Paula Bruxinha is removed from a group with ex-BBBs; listen to audio | famous

Ana Paula Costa, better known as Bruxinha, caused controversy in the last interview with Lucas Selfie. After the statements, the former sister of Big Brother Brazil 18 ended up being penalized by other reality show colleagues. The EM OFF reveals with exclusivity behind the scenes of the confusion, involving the digital influencer and other ex-confined. The blogger’s version in full and with audio, you can only check it here.

During the interview with Selfie, Ana Paula ended up revealing that she had a group with ex-BBBs. The famous revealed who was part and let the communicator eavesdrop on part of the conversations. The attitude generated revolt in the ex-globals, so the punishment was to exclude the beauty that she revealed to be a real witch.

Another speech that aroused the ire of the ex-BBBs, was to say that there was no one famous in the collective. According to Lucas Selfie, former reality show contestants always create groups. Ana Paula Bruxinha confirmed: “There is a group on WhatsApp. don’t have all [os participantes], have the normal ones. The most famous don’t have, they don’t have anyone [de famosão]. I said the tops are not there,” she reinforced.

Asked about the content of the group with ex-BBBs, she replied: “There’s nothing, there’s only something when there’s reality. There’s some cool deals there! There’s a lot of pornography, stuff like that. There are things you can’t open, depending on the person don’t open. It’s trauma.” Lucas Selfie then delivered some names live: “Mau Mau is here, Tamires I remember, and Angélica Ramos is controversial. Ana Madeira, Cristiano Naya I have no idea who it is and Mariana Felício who even made Power Couple. Wesley da Maria, Gabriela Flor, Tamiel, Daniel Rolim and Elis who was a gossip and a liar. I loved her and lost! Hadballa is here too.”

VERSION OF THE WITCH

Exclusively for EM OFF, Ana Paula explained: “He asked if there was this group [de WhatsApp] and most people know that such a group exists. For me, it was a normal thing for me. The group was not shown on air. I didn’t understand what the problem was. Did they hurt because they are normal? Our! That’s my opinion, right? If they’re not normal, then it’s up to them. Uh, for me he said if there was someone very famous and I said no, just the normal ones”.

Bruxinha kept hitting the key that famous ex-cons didn’t exist. Ana Paula also revealed that she was cursed in the group: “All the names he spoke had no one. Were they hurt by this? I don’t know. They just took me away, I just saw a flood there cursing me and talking a lot and they took me out. I didn’t even have the right to reply. As always, right? Nobody looks for me, nobody talks to me.”

Hurt, Ana Paula Bruxinha pointed out the rejection by the ex-globals: “They never spoke to me and they said it’s because I never speak in the group. It’s a lie! ‘Cause when I walked in two years ago, when I left [do BBB], I spoke in the group. Only there was no reciprocity from anyone [ex-realitys]. Nobody ever called me to the event, nobody ever called me to anything”.

