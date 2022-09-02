André Mendonça will be the rapporteur for action on Bolsonaro’s real estate

Almost half of the president’s and family’s estates were paid in full or in part in cash.

Minister André Mendonça during a session of the Second Panel of the Federal Supreme Court



the minister André Mendonçaof Federal Court of Justice (STF), was selected as rapporteur of the request made by the senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede), leader of the opposition in the Senate, to investigate the purchase of real estate with cash by members of the family of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The case was revealed by UOL and, according to the site’s survey, almost half of the president’s and family’s properties were paid in full or partially in cash. This is not the first time that real estate negotiations of people linked to Bolsonaro have been the subject of investigation. In the request to the STF, Randolfe states that the financial operations are serious facts and a mockery of public money. The senator also asked that the testimony of the president and his family members be authorized, including Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL) and councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans). The properties are located in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Brasília.

