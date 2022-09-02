Anne Lottermann surprises when talking about relationship with Faustão

Anne Lottermann left Globo for Band

The journalist Anne Lottermann always had a good relationship with faustão even before forming a partnership with the presenter in band. at the time of Sunday at Globeafter her second participation in the attraction, Faustão called her to praise her performance and she thought it was a prank call.

Before officially closing the partnership with Faustão, Anne Lottermann was the weather girl in Globo’s newspapers, including Jornal Nacional. At the station, she was one of the judges of the Dance of the Famous, which ended up generating the bombastic connection between them.

“Think about that call, me thinking it was my friends pranking. How will you find that Faustão really is? I participated 2 times in his program. The program was aired on Sunday, on Monday Fausto calls me to give me feedback”, said the journalist participating in the Programa de Todos os Programas, from R7, Record’s news portal.

“Fausto Silva calls you giving you feedback on your participation in one of his programs. Do you have any idea? I trembled, I said: ‘guys, it’s not possible’. Really thinking it was a prank”, reported Anne Lottermann. After having made the revelation, she filled the presenter with praise.

The admiration for him was such that despite her being at her best at Globo, she decided to leave the carioca channel and go work with the presenter at Band. On the air, together in Faustão’s performance at Band, they proved to have good chemistry in the show’s presentation split.

INVITATION TO EAT PIZZA

“He invited me to go for a pizza, I thought, I don’t even have clothes to go to Faustão’s house. At this point in the championship, there’s nothing to lose. I had no idea what I was going to find there, I was welcomed, we had a quick chat, I went home happy with life”, admitted Anne Lottermann.

“He called me again, on the second trip he said: ‘what if you came to work with me?’ I never stopped to think about it. everything was going well [no Jornal Nacional]but it could improve”, completed the famous.