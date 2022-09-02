Argentina has third death from pneumonia of unknown origin and investigates who was patient zero | World

Argentina recorded three deaths from bilateral pneumonia (ie, in both lungs) of unknown origin. Medical authorities are investigating who patient zero was.

The third death occurred in the province of Tucumán, informed the health agencies this Thursday (1st). This is a 70-year-old patient who was admitted to a private hospital, the provincial health minister, Luis Medina Ruiz, said at a press conference.

The Ministry of Health ruled out Covid, flu, and influenza as causes. “We are studying the origin of the outbreak and the epidemiological link. We are still in the process of investigation,” said the minister.

As of Wednesday, authorities had reported six cases and this Thursday, three more infections.

The third deceased was the only one who did not belong to the health team of a private clinic in San Miguel de Tucumán, where the cases were identified. The site was isolated as a precaution.

Pneumonia can be identified through an x-ray

The last fatal victim had been operated on three times for a gallbladder problem. She had a case of pulmonary infection that coincides with the date of appearance of symptoms of the other patients, said the minister. It is speculated that she is patient zero, but this has yet to be determined.

It’s also not entirely clear when the outbreak started, infections started around August 20th.

Patient samples from the first six cases are being analyzed by the laboratory of the Malbrán Institute, one of the most prestigious in the country.

The three new cases reported are from hospital health workers who showed their first symptoms around August 20 and 23 — so, in principle, they correspond to the same outbreak and the same site of infection, according to Medina Ruiz.

The first six infected started with symptoms between August 18 and 22.