Arlindo Cruz’s son has an affair with an older actress; know who it is







Arlindo Cruz’s son has an affair with an older actress Photo: Celebrities and Celebrities

Arlindinho, son of Arlindo Cruz, is living a romance with an older actress after separating from model Ayeska Massaia, with whom he has a son. The two even officially signed a divorce.

According to the newspaper Extra, the separation was amicable and uneventful, and took place weeks after the samba school parades, in April, when they were last seen together in public.

The singer, who has already left home, is living in an apartment overlooking the sea, in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro.

the new affair

Arlindinho’s single phase was short-lived, because according to the publication, he would be living an affair with actress Alessandra Negrini, 52 years old. The flirtation between the artist and the singer, who is 30 years old, began on social media, and after exchanging likes and messages, they began a romance.

Arlindo and Negrini’s son are discreet about their relationship, but they already circulate together in some places in the city, such as samba circles at Beco do Rato and Bar Vaca Atolada, both located in the center.

In addition, he has also visited the actress at her apartment in Gávea, south of the city.

The divorce

Arlindinho and Ayeska separated after four years of marriage. The two had even been apart for a while in 2019, nine months after making their relationship official. At the time, the model was pregnant with the couple’s only child.

She even said that she wanted to return to São Paulo, where she was born, however, she said that the singer did not give the money he needed to move with the boy. It is worth mentioning that the two got married six months after they met.