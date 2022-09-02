Arlindo Cruz’s son separates and engages in affair with older actress

Reproduction/Instagram 01.09.2022 Arlindinho and Ayeksa broke up

Arlindinho Cruz’s marriage has come to an end. Arlindo Cruz’s son separated from model Ayeska Massaia. The two have already signed a divorce and the samba singer has moved to an apartment facing the sea, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio.

According to Extra sources, the divorce was amicable. The last public appearance of the then couple took place during the samba school parades, in Sapucaí, in April. But in May, the two were already talking about the final point, which came soon after.

Single yes, never alone, Arlindinho is having an affair with an older actress, but he is also on the dance floor and will be able to be seen in the VIP areas of Rock in Rio.

This was not the first separation between Arlindinho and Ayeska. In 2019, after nine months of marriage, the two broke up. At the time, the model was pregnant with the couple’s only child. Paulista, Ayeska remains in Rio, living close to the singer.

The first time, she even said that she wanted to return to São Paulo, but that Arlindinho did not give her the money she needed to move with her son.

The artist and the now ex-wife were together for six months when they decided to make the union official. “Some may think it’s premature, but we wouldn’t last another day without the certainty that from now on we are one”, said Arlindinho at the time of the wedding.