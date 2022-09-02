Armie Hammer returns to the US and is at Downey Jr’s house. after controversy

In January of this year, armie Hammer was accused of abuse by several ex-girlfriends. The investigations are being reviewed by a designated prosecutor in Los Angeles, according to Page Six.

The producers of the documentary “House of Hammer”, which will cover a little more of this story, told the portal that the LAPD is investigating the allegations made by an ex-girlfriend named Effie – who has not been identified.

Effie, whose last name has not been released, claimed the “Call Me By Your Name” star “violently raped” her during a four-hour period in Los Angeles in April 2017, saying he would kill her.

Hammer has so far not been charged with any crimes, but Greg Risling, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, told Page Six that once the police complete their investigation and send the case to the office, they will conduct an assessment. to present the criminal charges that are supported by the evidence.

Heritage

After the scandal became even bigger after messages revealed the star’s cannibalistic behaviors and rape fantasies. In the midst of this, recently, the famous was cut off from his inheritance.

“His dad doesn’t help him anymore and he got cut, so he started working,” a source told People magazine. With no access to the family fortune, the artist had to find other ways to earn money.

The “Call Me By Your Name” (2017) actor’s great-grandfather Armand established himself as a billionaire oil tycoon in the 1950s with the company Occidental Petroleum. Hence, the family holds a great fortune.

According to Variety, being completely bankrupt, Armie Hammer would be working as a realtor in the Cayman Islands. “The truth is that he is totally broke and is trying to occupy his time and earn some money to support his family,” the source explained to the outlet.

Now, the actor is also no longer entitled to the inheritance, which makes his financial situation even more difficult. In fact, his work in the Cayman Islands even earned him a comment from his lawyer, Andrew Brettler, to Page Six. According to him, “the media is shaming him for having a ‘normal job’.”