Arthur Gomes at Sporting: Santos will receive part of the negotiation | saints

Santos will profit from the transfer of forward Arthur Gomes to Sporting, from Portugal.

Peixe will receive R$ 400,000 via FIFA’s solidarity mechanism, a device created by the highest football entity that guarantees a percentage of the transfer values ​​to the club that formed the alteta.

Sporting paid 2.5 million euros (about R$13 million) to Estoril, also from Portugal, for 60% of the 24-year-old’s economic rights.

Arthur Gomes was on loan from Santos to Atlético-GO when, in August of last year, he agreed to terminate his contract with Peixe to transfer to Estoril.

The agreement established that Peixe would be entitled to 5% of a future transfer if the amounts were above 4 million euros (about R$ 20.7 million), which did not happen.

Arthur Gomes was revealed by Santos, where he played in the under-15, under-17 and under-20 categories, before playing among the professionals, in 2016. His debut was in the 2-1 victory against Ponte Preta, at the Moisés stadium. Lucarelli, for the Brazilian Championship. The striker replaced Jean Mota and played for seven minutes.

The player remained at Peixe until 2019, when he was out of Jorge Sampaoli’s plans and ended up being loaned to Chapecoense. He returned to Peixe the following season and remained until 2021, before being assigned again, this time to Atlético-GO.

In the first season for Estoril, Arthur Gomes played 29 matches, with two goals scored, in addition to four assists. This year, there were four games, with one goal scored and one assist.

