Assaí (ASAI3) gives ‘glamour bath’ in stores of the former Extra Hiper

Anyone who enters the new Assaí stores (ASAI3), the first ones to be opened where Extra hypermarkets used to work, will notice that there was a “bath of glamour” in the old grocery store: if before everything was piled up in the product boxes themselves, now the look will be more “clean”, with the right to goods previously associated only with “rich” markets, such as a complete wine cellar.

By the end of the year, there will be 40 new cash-and-carry units, as a result of the purchase of commercial outlets under the banner that no longer exists – three opened their doors this week, two in the capital (Anhanguera and Guaianases) and one in Palmas (TO). And, by the end of the week, the fourth establishment will be inaugurated, in Fortaleza (CE).

Located in Vila Leopoldina, West Zone of São Paulo, Assaí Anhanguera is considered one of the points with the greatest potential among those purchased at the end of 2021.

After 150 days of work, with an investment of around R$50 million, the establishment has more than 30,000 m² of built area, with more than 8,900 m² of sales area. The unit has parking for cars and motorcycles with more than 1,200 spaces. The space also has three free charging points for electric cars, installed in partnership with GreenYellow.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Read too

On the inside, despite offering more services, the stores will continue to obey the wholesale logic: low cost and high sales volume, which guarantees a profitable model with low prices for the customer. However, the differences will be noticeable: the Anhanguera store, for example, has a butcher shop, a cold meat emporium, a barbecue corner and a bakery, in addition to a wine section.

EXPANSION

By the end of the year, Assaí will open 40 new stores converted from Extra Hiper and about 10 more launched from scratch. The company signaled to investors that its Ebitda margin (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) could drop 0.5 percentage point in 2022, compared to 2021. This drop did not appear in the first two quarters of the year, but the president of Assaí , Belmiro Gomes, says she may appear in the third and fourth quarters.

In addition to the costs of works, he explains that the company is preparing for the anniversary of the brand, with a differentiated commercial strategy, which can put pressure on the margin. For the future, the company indicates maintenance of profit margin and dilution of expenses to guarantee investments. “Today there is less skepticism that we will reach guidance (target)”, says Gomes, regarding the initial fear of the market in relation to the transaction. With the figures for the second quarter of 2022 annualized, he delivered the goal of R$ 80 billion in revenue.

Assaí promised gross revenue of R$ 100 billion for 2024 and, for that, it counts not only on the openings of 2022, but on the rest of the 61 stores purchased from Extra that are already confirmed. These 21 stores are expected to open in early 2023 – the second quarter of 2023 will be the first with all conversions completed.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

There are still nine commercial points that were in negotiation but are awaiting approval from the landowners or other bureaucratic permissions for the purchase to be finalized. Gomes says there is a small chance that some of them will be left out of the company.

XP analysts Danniela Eiger, Thiago Suedt and Gustavo Senday raised Assaí’s target price from BRL 20 to BRL 22, a potential increase of 20% compared to the last closing. They explain that the forecasts of increased sales and profitability for the stores that belonged to Extra are based on conversions previously made by the company. Analysts call attention to the fact that the cashiers have emerged as a winning model of food retail.

According to Nielsen, the format accounted for approximately 19.7% of the industry in 2021.

The company’s expectation is that, in this new format, the store will sell three times more than the Extra that used to work there, reaching R$ 500 million in revenue per year.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

Sign up for the newsletter From Zero to Top and receive success stories from the business world:

related