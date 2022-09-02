Assaí starts converting Extra stores, with expansion plan

Assaí’s expansion plan (ASAI3) has been advancing at a fast pace, much higher than in recent years, with a forecast of 52 new stores opening in the year until the end of December — the average opening is around 20 stores per year.

To reach the goal, Assaí needs to convert 40 Extra stores – which, according to the company, are already under construction – by the end of the year, an average of 10 openings per month. In this sense, the company started to deliver the first hypermarket conversions, having completed two in the last week of July, one last week and one on Monday, with three more stores expected to deliver this week.

The store opened on Wednesday (31) is the Anhanguera unit, in the West of São Paulo, with an area that is twice the average of the company’s stores, given that it has 9,000 square meters of sales area and 1,200 parking spaces. This should be one of the biggest units in terms of revenue, with a projection of around R$ 500 million, while the average revenue per store is R$ 200 million per year.

If the expansion plan goes as expected, Assaí estimates revenue of around R$100 billion in 2024. If it reaches this level, the company will surpass the assets of Casino (its parent company) in France, if we consider their annual growth there before showing successive drops in sales.

Casino is one of the most traditional supermarket chains in France. However, food retailers in the French market have performed poorly in recent years, which can be seen in Casino’s revenue in France, which has been declining for 3 years, having previously grown by around 1% a year.

Despite being aggressive, Assaí’s goals have become increasingly palpable, as he has been delivering what he has promised. The company’s resilient performance reflects its successful commercial strategy in recent years, as well as the increase in demand for cheaper products, which is leading more and more consumers to resort to the tackle.

In the annualized view, the company’s revenue is already over R$ 60 billion, still without any contribution from the sales of converted Extra stores. This data makes the projections of R$ 100 billion in revenue for 2024 (considering the conversions of hypermarkets) much more tangible, reinforcing the company’s strong execution.

Assaí’s shares closed Wednesday’s trading session up 0.49%, quoted at R$18.39.