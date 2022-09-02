Assassin’s Creed Mirage is officially announced by Ubisoft

A new Assassin’s Creed coming!

After rumors circulated on the internet about the next title in the franchise Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft, the franchise’s developer, made the official announcement of the next game in the series. called Assassin’s Creed Miragean official image was also shared.

In the image, it is possible to see the protagonist and the setting of the new game, which seems in line with rumors that the game will have Baghdad as a setting and Basim, from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, as the protagonist. Despite this, there is no official confirmation of this information so far.

Check out the first screenshot of the game below:

More details have not been officially released for now. Despite this, the tweet made by the official profile of Ubisoft Brazil indicates that the public will have access to more details soon during the event Ubisoft Forward:

“THE NEWS HAS BEEN OUT! Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the next game in the saga. We can’t wait to tell you more about him at Ubisoft Forward on September 10th.”

The event, as stated in the tweet, will take place on the second Saturday of this month, September 10thand will be streamed online through Ubisoft’s YouTube channels, Twitch, as well as the game company’s official website.

